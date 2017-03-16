Cat lovers will converge on Expo Idaho for the Idaho Cat Fanciers annual competition

See more than 150 of the cutest felines in the Northwest as they compete for top honors at the annual Idaho Cat Show. You’ll see cats and kittens in every breed and color combination from silver long-hair exotics to the no-haired variety, tabby house cats to sleek Siamese. Plus there will be a selection of adoptable kitties from the Idaho Humane Society, and the latest cat toys and information on feline health.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $6 general, $4 seniors and children, free for 5 and younger. 888-9934.
