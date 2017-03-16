Treasure Valley entertainment events include concerts, plays, comedy

March
LoCash: 8 p.m. March 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22.50. TicketWeb. $25 day of show.
Greensky Bluegrass: 7 p.m. March 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Chris Shiflett (of Foo Fighters): 9 p.m. March 28, Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. $8 advance, $10 at the door. (208) 726-5297, whiskeyjacques.com. Opening: Brian Whelan
Scott Biram: 7:30 p.m. March 29, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: Jesse Dayton, Alien Knife Fight.
“The Mammal Problem”: Collaborative theatrical performance from Eric Valentine and Boise’s True Story Project that combines written dialogue, storytelling, original music and live art performance. 8 p.m. March 29, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $20. Brown Paper Tickets.
Sammy J: 9:30 p.m. March 29, Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise. $10. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door.
Northwest Nazarene University’s Department of Music “Little Women”: 7:30 p.m. March 30-April 1; 3 p.m. April 2, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa. $15 general, $10 students, seniors, military. 467-8413, nnu.edu/music.
“Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science”: Songs, comedy, puppets and food demonstrations. 8 p.m. March 30, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$100. Ticketmaster.
Laugh Out Cancer Benefit Show: With Kevin Farley and Marc “Skippy” Price. Proceeds will be donated to River Discovery. 8 p.m. March 30, Liquid, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. $15. 941-2459, liquidboise.com.
The Young Irelanders: 7 p.m. March 31, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $20-$30 general, $10-$20 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Radkey: 7:30 p.m. March 31, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Free tickets by listening to KQXR 100.3 The X. Opening: Pause for the Cause, Break Surface, Vections.
Louie Anderson: 8 p.m. March 31, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50 and $34.50. TicketWeb.
Tribute to Waylon an Willie w/Mighty Red Melons: 8 p.m. March 31, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Sold out.
April
Lunafest: Benefits the Soroptimist Int’l of Boise and the Breast Cancer Fund. 12:30 p.m. April 1, The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise. $20, includes after-screening social. lunafest.org/boise0401.
Modern Masters: This year’s event topic is the Eames House, also known as Case Study House No. 8. Lucia Dewey Atwood, director of the Eames Foundation and an Eames granddaughter, will speak about her work with the Getty Center and the Eames Foundation to conserve and preserve the house and landscape. Social hour at 5 p.m. and presentation at 6 p.m. April 1, The Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. $25 general, $20 Preservation Idaho members, required in advance at preservationidaho.org.
Hal Ketchum: 7 p.m. April 1, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $18. (541) 889-2844.
Orny Adams: Benefits The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. 7 p.m. April 1, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. $35-$300. orny.maxgiving.com.
Hal Ketchum: 7 p.m. April 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 3, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $28 and $38. 343-1871, americanamusicseries.net. Opening: Andy Byron, Jimmy Bivens.
Alina Kiryayeva: 3 p.m. April 2, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
The Maine: 7:30 p.m. April 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. Special guests: The Mowgli’s, Beach Weather.
Nick Schnebelen Band: 7:30 p.m. April 4, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $13 general, $16 preferred. eventbrite.com. $18 and $21 at the door.
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades: 8 p.m. April 4, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb. $15 at the door.
Gene Harris Jazz Festival: April 5-7, Boise. 426-3099, geneharris.boisestate.edu.
Garrison Keillor: Insight and stories from writer and humorist best known for his live radio variety show, A Prairie Home Companion. 7:30 p.m. April 5, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $45 and $55. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Tech N9ne: 7:30 p.m. April 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28. TicketWeb. Special guests: Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru.
“Gimme Shelter”: Music by Curtis Stigers, Eilen Jewell, Belinda Bowler, aka Belle, Rebecca Scott, others; art by Mike Rogers and Rachel Teannalach; and a sneak preview of Interfaith Sanctuary’s Idaho Gives music video. Benefits Interfaith Sanctuary. 6 p.m. April 6, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. Free.
Newsboys: 7 p.m. April 6, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25, $45 and $100. ICTickets.
Brian Wilson: 8 p.m. April 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55, $73 and $125. Ticketmaster.
Boise Little Theater’s “37 Postcards”: 8 p.m. April 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22; 7:30 p.m. April 13 and 20; 2 p.m. April 16 and 22, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Boise Philharmonic: Alexander Mickelthwate and the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ April 7: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ April 8: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
Easter EGGstravaganza: Egg scrambles, face painting, special enrichments for the animals, more family activities and, of course, the zoo. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. $7 general, $4.50 seniors, $4.25 children 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger and Friends of Zoo Boise pass holders. 608-7760, zooboise.org.
Taste and Craft (formerly Taste 208): 6 to 9 p.m. April 8, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. $50 Grand Tasting, $75 VIP. tastecraftevent.com.
Annie Moses Band: 7 p.m. April 8, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $26-$36. ICTickets.
Judah and The Lion: 8 p.m. April 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Readings and Conversations with Lauren Groff: 7:30 p.m. April 13, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25-$35. 331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
Local Natives: 8 p.m. April 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show.
Gryphon Piano Trio: With clarinetist James Campbell. 7:30 p.m. April 14, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Mauritius”: 8 p.m. April 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29; 7:30 p.m. April 20 and 27; 2 p.m. matinee April 23, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. Student, senior and military discounts on Thursday and Sunday performances. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
“Ladies of the Evening”: Presented by LipsInc!, Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. 8:30 p.m. April 14-15, The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. $20. Reservations: 368-0405.
Beats Antique: 8 p.m. April 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $24 day of show.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Clean House”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, April 19-May 6; 2 p.m. matinees April 29 and May 6, 854 Fulton St. $34 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays, $20 matinees, $18 preview (April 20), $16 all student tickets. Pay-what-you-want preview is April 19. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Kyle Kinane: 8 p.m. April 19, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Ballet Idaho’s “Peter Pan”: 8 p.m. April 21; 2 and 8 p.m. April 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $43 and $58. Ticketmaster.
Bill Burr: 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 22 (sold out) and 7 p.m. April 23 (new show added), Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45. TicketWeb. $47 day of show.
Chair Affair Gala: Furniture design competition raises money for design scholarships in the state of Idaho. 6:30 p.m. April 22, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. $25 general, $20 students. interiordesignersofidaho.com.
Serenata Orchestra Beach Night and Silent Auction: Silent auction, food, beer and wine (for purchase), activities, music by Willie and the Single Wides. Beach costumes encouraged. 7 p.m. April 22, Bridge Event Center, 6200 N. Garrett St., Boise. $25. Brown Paper Tickets.
Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy: 7:30 p.m. April 22, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $59.50. Ticketmaster.
The Expendables: 8 p.m. April 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17.50. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Special guests: Rdgldgrn, Tribal Theory.
Lil’ Wayne: 8 p.m. April 23, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $55 first 200 tickets sold, $65 second 200, $75 general, $125 VIP. Ticketfly. On sale at 10 a.m. March 17
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen. 7 p.m. April 24, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Cherish the Ladies: 7 p.m. April 25, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Granger Smith: 7 p.m. April 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Earl Dibbles Jr.
Johnny Mathis: 7:30 p.m. April 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55-$150. Ticketmaster.
Robert Manwill Artists for Kids Event: Art exhibit and art auction, followed by a community run the next day. Proceeds go into a scholarship fund for Robert’s New Plymouth High School Class of 2019. Live bidding starts at 6:30 p.m. April 28, Payette County Fairgrounds, 310 E. Blvd., New Plymouth. Robert’s Run at 10 a.m. April 29, New Plymouth High School, 207 Plymouth Ave. $15 registration at 4rhc.org.
Women of the World: Mentored by Bobbie McFerrin, these four women from Italy, Japan, Haiti and India blend their voices in over 29 languages in a cappella arrangements from across the globe. 7 p.m. April 28, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Bastille: 7 p.m. April 29, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35 and $45. Ticketmaster.
Pooch Pageant: Doggie beauty pageant with two categories: natural and glitz. Benefits the Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry. 1 to 4 p.m. April 30, Wyndham Garden Boise Airport, 3300 S. Vista Ave. Go to poochpageant.org for contestant applications and to register as a spectator.
Chris Tomlin: Special guests Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC, and Jason Barton. 7 p.m. April 30, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $15-$69.75. Ticketmaster.
Chance the Rapper: 8 p.m. April 30, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.59 and $59.50. ICTickets.
May
Daniel Tosh: 7:30 p.m. May 3, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $45-$75 reserved, $20 students. Ticketmaster.
Brian Regan: 8 p.m. May 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $52.50. Ticketmaster.
The 1975: 8 p.m. May 3, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $35 and $45. CenturyLink Arena.
Micky and The Motorcars: 8 p.m. May 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: 8 p.m. May 5-6; 2 p.m. May 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $47.50-$70. Ticketmaster.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors: 8 p.m. May 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
E-40: 8 p.m. May 7, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 first 100 tickets sold, $25 general ($30 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “The Rabbit in the Moon” by Dwayne Blackaller and Matthew Cameron Clark. 7 p.m. May 8, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Son Volt: 7 p.m. May 9, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com.
Flogging Molly: 8 p.m. May 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $38. TicketWeb. Opening: The White Buffalo. On sale at 10 a.m. March 17
Four: Four saxophone players play jazz favorites along with custom compositions. 7 p.m. May 12, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Testament: 8 p.m. May 12, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 general ($30 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Sepultura, Prong.
Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz”: 8 p.m. May 14, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $28.50, $33.50 and $153.50 (VIP). TicketWeb.
Y&T: 8 p.m. May 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 day of show.
Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m. May 18, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $40 and $44. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Blue October: 8 p.m. May 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show.
Treasure Valley Tattoo Convention: Features 75 booths of tattoo artists, vendors, and entertainment. 2 to 11 p.m. May 19, noon to 10 p.m. May 20, and noon to 8 p.m. May 21, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. treasurevalleytattooconvention.com.
Odesza: 7 p.m. May 20, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $35. TicketWeb. $40 day of show.
Foxygen: 8 p.m. May 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
Joseph: Portion of the proceeds to benefit the Idaho Youth Ranch. 8 p.m. May 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: 7:30 p.m. May 25, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $67.50 and $117.50. Ticketmaster.
Sun Valley Wellness Festival: Features top wellness experts with more than 30 presentations and workshops addressing diverse aspects of body, mind, spirit, and environmental wellness. May 26-29, Sun Valley Resort, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets, passes and schedule at sunvalleywellness.org.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), May 26 (preview), May 27 (opening night), May 28 (family night), June 8-9, 13, 17, July 6-7, 11-12, 15-16, 20-21, 25-26, 29-30, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (May 26): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (May 28): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
SoMo: 8 p.m. May 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb. $25 day of show.
The Shins: 6:30 p.m. May 29, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $36.50 and $47. TicketWeb. $42 and $52 day of show. Special guests: Built to Spill. On sale at 10 a.m. March 17
June
Travis Scott: 8 p.m. June 1, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 first 500 tickets sold, $42.50 second 500, $45 third 500, $49.50 general, $75 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Khalid.
Seether: 8 p.m. June 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32. TicketWeb. $34 day of show. Opening: Through Fire, Kaleido.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Hamlet”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 2 (preview), June 3 (opening night), June 4 (family night), June 6-7, 10-11, 14-16, 18, 20-25, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 2): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (June 4): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Celtic Woman ‘Voices of Angels’: 7:30 p.m. June 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39-$99. Ticketmaster.
John Mellencamp: 6:30 p.m. June 7, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $75.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter.
Eagle Plein Air Festival: Festival, exhibition and competition open to professional and non-professional artists of all skill levels. Highlights include artist workshops, quick draw competitions, nocturnal paint-out, art sales and charity auction. June 8-10, Eagle. eaglepleinairfestival.com.
Black Stone Cherry: 8 p.m. June 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16.50. TicketWeb. $18 day of show. Opening: Citizen Zero, Letters From the Fire.
The Phantom of the Opera: 7:30 p.m. June 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 15; 8 p.m. June 16; 2 and 8 p.m. June 17; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 18, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22; 8 p.m. June 23; 2 and 8 p.m. June 24; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 25, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$125. Ticketmaster.
Rescue Ride for the Vets: Benefits Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. Registration from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. June 17, Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise. $20-$30. 343-2389, boiserm.org.
Sun Valley Brewfest: With more than 25 breweries and 50 beers, family-friendly event includes unlimited beer sampling (wine too), games, food and music. Noon to 6 p.m. June 17, Ketchum Town Square, 480 4th St. E. $30. (208) 726-1300, sunvalleybrewfest.com.
Rebelution: 6:20 p.m. June 22, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $30. Ticketfly. $35 day of show. Special guests: Nahko and Medicine for the People, Collie Buddz, Hirie, DJ Mackle.
Boise Music Festival: Flo Rida, The Band Perry, Sean Kingston, Hey Violet, Austin Mahone. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 24, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 early bird tickets. boisemusicfestival.com.
Korn: 5 p.m. June 25, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $45. ICTickets. $49.50 day of show. Special guests: Stone Sour, Babymetal, Yelawolf, Islander.
Santana: 7:30 p.m. June 27, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Sold out.
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. June 29 to July 2, Sun Valley. ridesunvalley.com.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 30 (preview), July 1 (opening night), July 2 (family night), July 4-5, 8-9, 13-14, 18-19, 22-23, 27-28, Aug. 11-12, 16, 19-20, 22-23, 31-Sept. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$50 Fridays-Saturdays, $29-$40 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 30): $30 reserved, $22 general. Family night (July 2): $40 reserved, $29 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
July
Treasure Valley Comic Con: Actors, comic artists, book authors, gaming and cosplay celebrities. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 7, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 8 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $18 general, $15 children 5-15, per day. Three-day pass: $50 general, $41 children. Free for ages younger than 5. ICTickets. Prices increase April 13. treasurevalleycomiccon.com.
Dirty Heads: 6:30 p.m. July 7, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $20 first 100 tickets sold, $25 second 100, $29.50 general. ICTickets. $35 day of show. Opening: SOJA, The Green, Rgdlgrdn.
Train/O.A.R.: 7 p.m. July 13, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50, $55 and $75. ICTickets. Opening: Natasha Bedingfield.
Slightly Stoopid: 4:30 p.m. July 14, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 early bird, $35 general. TicketWeb. $38 day of show. Opening: Iration, J Boog, The Movement.
Blondie/Garbage: 6:45 p.m. July 14, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $35, $65 and $95. ICTickets. Opening: John Doe, Exene Cervenka.
Sun Valley Center Wine Auction: Benefit for Sun Valley Center for the Arts. July 20-22, Sun Valley. Ticket packages available. (208) 726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction.
▪ July 20: Vintner Dinners, private homes. Available to Grand Cru and Premier Cru package holders only. Junior Patrons Circle Tapas and Tasting, private venue.
▪ July 21: Wine Auction Gala, Dollar Mountain Lodge, 82 Elkhorn Road.
▪ July 22: Vine and Dine, Dollar Mountain Lodge.
Eli Young Band: 8 p.m. July 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $29 day of show.
Huckleberry Jam: July 27-29, Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive, Donnelly. thehuckleberryjam.com.
Mountain Home Country Music Festival: Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Lee Brice, Eric Paslay, Chris Stapleton, more. July 28-30, Elmore County, 30 minutes outside of Mountain Home. $80 single-day pass. Three-day passes: $125 general, $140 premium, $210 VIP. (541) 345-9263, mountainhomefestival.com.
Sawtooth Valley Gathering: National, regional and local acts; craft and food vendors. July 28-29, Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park, Stanley (arrive at 5 p.m. July 27 to claim campsite). sawtoothvalleygathering.com.
Diana Krall: 7 p.m. July 29, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $58.75. Ticketmaster.
August
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), Aug. 4 (preview), Aug. 5 (opening night), Aug. 6 (family night), Aug. 8-10, 13, 15, 17-18, 24-27, 29-30, Sept. 2-3, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Aug. 4): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (Aug. 6): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Avenged Sevenfold: 6 p.m. Aug. 12, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.50 first 500 tickets sold, $35 second 500, $39.50 third 500, $45. ICTickets. $49.50 day of show. Opening: A Day to Remember. On sale at 10 a.m. March 17
Rancid/Dropkick Murphys: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50. ICTickets. $42.50 day of show. Opening: The Selecter, Kevin Seconds.
311: 8 p.m. Aug. 14, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 general, $69.50 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: New Politics. On sale at 10 a.m. March 17
The Piano Guys: 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$175. ICTickets.
The Descendents: 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly.
September
Lady Antebellum: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.75, $49.75 and $69.75. ICTickets. Opening: Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young. On sale at 10 a.m. March 18
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshows), Sept. 8 (preview), Sept. 9 (opening night), Sept. 10 (family night), Sept. 12-17, 19-24, 26-Oct. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Sept. 8): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (Sept. 10): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
October
Top Rescue Chef: Rescue Mission cooks in Ada County and Canyon County will prepare appetizers, entrees and desserts that will be voted on by those in attendance. Benefits Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Calvary Chapel, 123 S. Auto Drive, Boise. 343-2389, boiserm.org.
Comments