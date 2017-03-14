It’s Pi Day! Here are some fun Pi Day facts and happenings

When did pi become cool? About 28 years ago when physicist Larry Shaw started celebrating at the San Francisco Exploratorium on Albert Einstein’s birthday, which just so happens to be on March 14 — or 3/14.
So, since 1988, the day has been set aside to honor the number we lovingly call pi. In case you’re wondering, it’s the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, and an irrational number that never ends: 3.1415926535897932384626433832795. (This is to 31 decimal places. If you want to appreciate what it looks like to 10 THOUSAND digits click here.)
Culturally, this national math celebration is a clear sign of the rise of the geek — those people who turn math and engineering into helpful computer programs, apps and scientific breakthroughs.
It’s also a great excuse to eat pizza and pies of all varieties from cherry to shepherds. So, think Pie Day! Lots of pie makers and pizza-pie makers are having specials.
▪ Get a $3.14 pizza all day at Blaze Pizza, 2206 N. Eagle Road, The Village at Meridian.
Whole Foods is celebrating Pi Day with $3.14 off of select bakery pies, and specials on pizza bar.
Happy #PiDay. #sciencematters https://t.co/yRC8z4NK1C— Patty Atkinson (@paatkinson) March 14, 2017
We're in the quad for Pi day with @AOIIBoiseState! $1 to put pie in our faces! Here until 2, come join us! pic.twitter.com/4WcJaauFee— Boise State Pi Kapp (@BoiseStPiKapp) March 14, 2017
Happy #piday2017 ! pic.twitter.com/KRjMyUWPIG— Boise State Chem (@BoiseStateChem) March 14, 2017
Domino’s Pizza is celebrating with a 2-for-1 pizza deal for carry out or delivery only.
or ? BRING on the debate for #PiDay. How do you order your @dominos ? #PineappleOnPizza— NYSE (@NYSE) March 14, 2017
Here’s what some people are saying for Pi Day.
March 14 marks Pi Day, an annual celebration of the mathematical sign pi. Founded in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw, March 14 was selected because the numerical date (3.14) represents the first three digits of pi, and it also happens to be Albert Einstein’s birthday—the perfect pi-incidence. ( Getty Images)
Women meteorologists around the country are all wearing the same dress to celebrate Women of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) on Pi Day.
