Hockey fans of all ages can hit the CenturyLink Arena ice with the Steelheads for free

You can skate the ice with your favorite Idaho Steelheads players at the annual free skate day at CenturyLink Arena. Get your photo taken with players, coaches and Blue, the Steelheads’ mascot, and get autographs. There will be some skates available for use, but bring your own if you have them. Also bring two cans of food for The Idaho Foodbank, and you’ll receive two tickets to the Steelheads game against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, March 15. And if you participated in the Idaho Statesman’s “Hat Trick Reading Program,” you might win more tickets and Steelheads hats.
1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Free.
Comments