Boise’s City Buffet will open a second Asian cuisine restaurant in Nampa by September

City Buffet in Boise will serve up its modern twists on traditional Chinese and Japanese cuisine at a second location by the fall.
The new City Buffet will be located in the Canyon County Plaza, 2102 Caldwell Blvd. (Suite 104) in Nampa, next to Shopko. There is no opening date yet.
The current location at the Shopko Plaza, 8049 W. Fairview Ave., in Boise serves up traditional Szechuan, Cantonese and Hunan specialties, hibachi-grilled items, sushi rolls and more buffet style. The all-you-can-eat price is $8.45 for lunch daily; $11.95 for dinner Sundays to Thursdays, $12.65 for dinner Fridays and Saturdays.
You can order takeout by phone at 888-8897 or online at CityBuffetBoise.com.
