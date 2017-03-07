Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its second Boise storefront in April on Broadway Avenue

Jersey Mike’s Subs, a franchise chain out of New Jersey, will open its second Boise store at 1628 S. Broadway Ave., between Warren and Howe streets, on Wednesday, April 12.
The company’s first Idaho shop opened in June at 7610 W. State St., near Gary Lane in West Boise.
The new store is on a stretch of Broadway Avenue that has several new fast-food restaurants and businesses that target the Boise State crowd — Black Rock Coffee Bar, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Pizza Hut, Popeyes and Noodles & Co.
With 1,500 stores nationwide, Jersey Mike’s is known for traditional Italian-style sub sandwiches and a signature seasoned red wine vinegar and olive oil blend it calls “The Juice.” The company serves hot subs, cold subs and wraps, and it does make a kid’s meal. You can order online at JerseyMikes.com and through the Jersey Mike’s app.
Each store partners with a nonprofit organization for the company’s “Month of Giving” campaign. Every March, people can make a donation to a charity partner at each Jersey Mike’s. In Boise, the partner is Make-A-Wish Idaho.
You can make donations all month long, and on the last Wednesday of March — the company’s national “Day of Giving” — 100 percent of the store’s profits go to that charity. This year, it’s on March 29.
During the first week of business in April at the new Broadway Jersey Mike’s, you can also make donations to Make-A-Wish Idaho, too.
The Idaho franchise owners plan to open other Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Treasure Valley and around the state, but there are no definite plans yet.
