LAPD probing Danny Masterson over sex assault allegations

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center Pause

0:44 Richard's restaurant relocates to the Inn at 500 with elegance

3:15 Isabelle teaches you to make a delicious oatmeal cookie

5:14 Leon Rice knows the importance of Boise State's regular-season finale

0:22 Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work

3:45 Idaho's attorney general on how Dietrich football locker room attack was prosecuted

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

1:35 Idaho lawmaker explains why he wants emails shielded from public disclosure

2:16 Eclipse 101: Straight from a Boise State professor to you