Boise Roadster Show brings the ‘Evel Spirit’ and pro stuntman Eddie Braun to Expo Idaho

Every year, there’s something amazing to see at the Boise Roadster Show, and the 45th annual event will be no exception. Besides the fabulous restored and custom-built roadsters, hot rods, street machines and motorcycles, you can see stuntman Eddie Braun and check out his “Evel Spirit” Skycycle, pictured. It’s the steam-powered rocket that Braun successfully propelled over the Snake River Canyon in September 2016. You can also see the first Northwest appearance of Gordon Tronson’s “E-Quad-O-Line” pickup, with its four supercharged Ford engines.
Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Admission ranges from $3 to $12. 938-8986, firebirdonline.com.
