Roll out the red carpet: What will win, what should win at the Oscars

Associated Press movie critics Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle make their predictions for tonight’s 89th Academy Awards:
BEST PICTURE
The Nominees: “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.”
Bahr:
Will Win: It has to be “La La Land.”
Should Win: “La La Land,” although that’s not the stylish choice of the moment. I think we’ve all been burned too many times by “The Artist” and “Argo” and other films that lure us in with their retro, navel-gazing sensibilities and then evaporate from our memories come March 1. “La La Land” is different. It’ll be a modern classic that we’ll be watching for years to come.
Coyle:
Will Win: It would be idiotic to pick against “La La Land,” the 14-time-nominated favorite and Golden Globe winner. And yet I can’t help myself. The election of Donald Trump changed the mood so drastically in Hollywood that I just don’t see Chazelle’s effervescent musical waltzing off with best picture. “Moonlight,” lyrical and poetic, isn’t a social issue film. But it feels more of-the-moment. Maybe it pulls off one of the most historic upsets in Oscar history. Just don’t bet the house.
Should Win: “Moonlight,” but not because of the post-election angst. Because it’s beautiful.
BEST ACTOR
The Nominees: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”; Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic” and Denzel Washington, “Fences.”
Bahr:
Will Win: It’s probably going to be Denzel Washington, and it won’t be a bad call either. Washington has lived in August Wilson’s Troy Maxson for years, and his is a powerfully resonant interpretation.
Should Win: Casey Affleck has become another unpopular choice of late, but his performance in “Manchester by the Sea” is so singular and specific to him. He’s the only one who could have made Lee Chandler work.
Coyle:
Will Win: This has turned into a nail-biter. I think the SAG winner Denzel takes it.
Should Win: If you look up “powerhouse performance” in the dictionary, you should just be treated to a torrent of words from the titanic Denzel. Affleck, too, is deserving. But I’m going to go with Gosling, who’s being curiously underrated this year despite being more-or-less the coolest movie star on the planet. My vote, though, is more for him in “The Nice Guys” than “La La Land.”
BEST ACTRESS
The Nominees: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Emma Stone, “La La Land” and Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”
Bahr:
Will Win: Emma Stone. The academy loves ingenues. It’s even better when the role itself is “ingenue.”
Should Win: This is a tough one. Stone is wonderful, but Natalie Portman had such an impossible task in embodying the public and private sides of Jackie Kennedy in a non-campy way, and she pulled it off magnificently.
Coyle:
Will Win: It’s a competitive category, but Stone.
Should Win: Stone. What’s not to like here? She can do it all.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
The Nominees: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion” and Michael Shannon “Nocturnal Animals.”
Bahr:
Will Win: Mahershala Ali. Has anyone done so much to win an audience over with so little screen time?
Should Win: Mahershala Ali. Full stop. It’s the role that made us all learn the name of an actor who we’ve all seen many times before. That’s no small thing.
Coyle:
Will Win: Ali. From the vast cast of “Moonlight,” he has (deservedly) been chosen
Should Win: Ali should because “Moonlight” is at its most soulful when he’s onscreen. But we should all be rooting for a Michael Shannon speech if not on Sunday, some Oscars soon.
BEST SUPPORING ACTRESS
The Nominees: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures” and Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”
Bahr:
Will Win: It has to be Viola Davis, right? She’s terrific in “Fences,” even if it is more of a co-lead.
Should Win: “Supporting” quibbles aside, Davis is still the strongest candidate in a very strong category. Sorry, Michelle.
Coyle:
Will Win: Davis is the lock of all locks.
Should Win: Davis. It will be her first Oscar, but it won’t be her last.
BEST DIRECTOR
The Nominees: “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle; “Hacksaw Ridge,” Mel Gibson; “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins; “Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan and “Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve.
Bahr:
Will Win: Damien Chazelle, of course.
Should Win: “La La Land” was not an inevitability, nor is any original musical, and Chazelle willed this impossible project into being despite all the odds — whether it be the time constraint of a sunset for the perfect shot or shutting down a freeway to stage the perfect opening number. The work is on the screen.
Coyle:
Will Win: The 32-year-old wunderkind Chazelle appears to have it in the bag.
Should Win: Both Chazelle and Jenkins are overwhelmingly worthy. Just give these two exceptionally talented and annoyingly young filmmakers the keys to Hollywood.
Tune in tonight — and this afternoon!
▪ The 89th Academy Awards are at 6:30 p.m. on ABC, scheduled to last three hours, but you get start started earlier, if you wish:
▪ 2 p.m., ABC, interviews with stars.
▪ 3:30 p.m., E!, Red Carpet live.
▪ 3:30 p.m., ABC, interviews with stars.
▪ 5 p.m., ABC, Red Carpet live.
▪ 9:30, ABC, Wrap-up, including interviews with stars.
▪ 10-11:30 p.m., E!, More wrap-up, including interviews with stars.
