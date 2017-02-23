Plan now to attend an event in the coming months

March
I Prevail: 7 p.m. March 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 day of show. Special guests: Wage War, Islander, Assuming We Survive.
The Statesboro Revue: 7:30 p.m. March 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door.
Adelitas Way: 8 p.m. March 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $14. TicketWeb. $16 day of show.
Datsik: 8 p.m. March 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show. Opening: Crizzly, Virtual Riot.
Readings and Conversations with Aimee and Karen Bender: 7:30 p.m. March 9, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25-$35. 331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
Portugal. The Man: 8 p.m. March 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. Opening: HDBeenDope.
Boise Roadster Show: Noon to 10 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 11 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 12, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Admission ranges from $3 to $12. 938-8986, firebirdonline.com.
Sean Rogers: Local pianist performs ragtime, jazz and Broadway. 7 p.m. March 10, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $26-$31. ICTickets.
Chiara String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. March 10, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
Boise Philharmonic: Eric Garcia, violinist David Kim and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ March 10: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ March 11: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
Idaho Dance Theatre’s “Interface”: 8 p.m. March 10-11; 2 p.m. March 12, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $40 preferred, $25 general, $20 seniors, active military, BSU staff, $15 students, $10 children 10 and younger. idahodancetheatre.org.
Julian Sands in “A Celebration of Harold Pinter”: 8 p.m. March 10, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free tickets available at the Morrison Center Box Office (required for admission).
Minus the Bear: 8 p.m. March 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18.50. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Beach Slang, Sand.
Jeff Dunham: 5 p.m. March 11, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35.50 and $47.50. Ticketmaster.
Kantari Afaria: Benefit for the Biotzetik Basque Choir. Cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. March 11, Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. $40. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Email BasqueChoir@gmail.com.
Ride for Joy Gala: Dinner, program, silent and live auctions. Fundraiser for Ride for Joy Therapeutic Riding Program benefiting equine assisted activities. 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 11, Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle. $65 per person or $120 per couple. 365-0671, rideforjoy.maxgiving.com.
Strangelove: 8 p.m. March 11, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $15 general ($20 door), $25 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: The Smites.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “Incognito” by Nick Payne. 7 p.m. March 13, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Lake Street Dive: 8 p.m. March 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $23 day of show. Opening: Joey Dosik.
Alina Kiryayeva: 7 p.m. March 15, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Rock and Worship Roadshow: Featuring Rend Collective, Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Jordan Feliz, Family Force 5, more. 7 p.m. March 16, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10 at the door.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: 7:30 p.m. March 16, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb or at the door.
Ballet Idaho’s NewDance, Up Close: Dancers are given the chance to choreograph works for their fellow dancers. 8 p.m. March 16-17; 2 and 8 p.m. March 18; 4 p.m. March 19, Esther Performing Arts Academy Annex, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. $20 and $25. 343-0556, balletidaho.org.
Vintage Motorcycle and Bicycle Rally and Show: March 18-19, Caldwell. 377-4981, idahovintagemotorcycleclub.org.
Kif Brown Foundation Wine Auction and Gala: Local nonprofit, which is dedicated to providing people personalized guidance following a cancer diagnosis, will auction off 150 Pacific Northwest wines from its namesake’s collection. Also, appetizers, no-host bar, music by Ben Burdick Trio with Amy Rose. 6 to 10 p.m. March 18, Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City. $60. bit.ly/kbfwine2017.
Gentri — The Gentlemen Trio: 7:30 p.m. March 18, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $22 and $26. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Johnny Rawls: Backed by Smooth Avenue. 7:30 p.m. March 18, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $15. eventbrite.com.
Tomorrow’s Jazz Tonight: Featuring the Centennial High School Jazz Ensemble with special guest Kevin Kirk. Benefit for Centennial High School Band. 7:30 p.m. March 18, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $25 general, $30 preferred. eventbrite.com. $30 and $35 at the door.
Josh Abbott Band: 8 p.m. March 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 day of show.
Panic! At The Disco: 7 p.m. March 19, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $27.50-$47.50. Ticketmaster.
Yonder Mountain String Band: 8 p.m. March 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show. Opening: The Lil’ Smokies.
Journey: 7:30 p.m. March 20, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $29.50-$95. Ticketmaster. Opening: Asia.
Treefort Music Fest: Highlights include Touche Amore, Dead Meadow, The Coathangers, Kishi Bashi, Thunderpussy, AJJ, Alvvays and Kate Tempest. March 22-26, various venues, Downtown Boise. $165 five-day wristbands. Prices go up March 1. treefortmusicfest.com.
Phillip Phillips: 7 p.m. March 23, Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley. $50 and $60. ticketswest.com.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”: 7:30 p.m. March 23-25; 1:30 p.m. March 25, John Brandt Performing Arts Theater, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students. 468-2385, mtionline.org.
Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 24-25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. gardenshowboise.com.
Eric Church: 8 p.m. March 24, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $24-$89. Ticketmaster.
“SPAY”ghetti No Balls Fundraiser: Benefits individuals and families that cannot afford to spay and neuter their dogs and cats. 5 to 9 p.m. March 26, The Riverside Ballroom, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $35 each or $260 for a table of 8, before March 12. After March 12, $50 and $360. snipidaho.org.
Social Distortion: 8 p.m. March 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Sold out.
LoCash: 8 p.m. March 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22.50. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
Greensky Bluegrass: 7 p.m. March 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Scott Biram: 7:30 p.m. March 29, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: Jesse Dayton, Alien Knife Fight.
“Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science”: Songs, comedy, puppets and food demonstrations. 8 p.m. March 30, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$100. Ticketmaster.
The Young Irelanders: 7 p.m. March 31, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $20-$30 general, $10-$20 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Louie Anderson: 8 p.m. March 31, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50 and $34.50. TicketWeb.
Tribute to Waylon an Willie w/Mighty Red Melons: 8 p.m. March 31, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $20 and $28. 866-3533, americanamusicseries.net. Opening: Twangtown.
April
Lunafest: Benefits the Soroptimist Int’l of Boise and the Breast Cancer Fund. 12:30 p.m. April 1, The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise. $20, includes after-screening social. lunafest.org/boise0401.
Hal Ketchum: 7 p.m. April 1, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $18. (541) 889-2844.
The Maine: 7:30 p.m. April 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. Special guests: The Mowgli’s, Beach Weather.
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades: 8 p.m. April 4, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb. $15 at the door.
Gene Harris Jazz Festival: April 5-7, Boise. 426-3099, geneharris.boisestate.edu.
Garrison Keillor: Insight and stories from writer and humorist best known for his live radio variety show, A Prairie Home Companion. 7:30 p.m. April 5, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $45 and $55. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Tech N9ne: 7:30 p.m. April 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28. TicketWeb. Special guests: Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru.
Newsboys: 7 p.m. April 6, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25, $45 and $100. ICTickets.
Brian Wilson: 8 p.m. April 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55, $73 and $125. Ticketmaster.
Boise Philharmonic: Alexander Mickelthwate and the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ April 7: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ April 8: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
Easter EGGstravaganza: Egg scrambles, face painting, special enrichments for the animals, more family activities and, of course, the zoo. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. $7 general, $4.50 seniors, $4.25 children 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger and Friends of Zoo Boise pass holders. 608-7760, zooboise.org.
Taste and Craft (formerly Taste 208): 55 6 to 9 p.m. April 8, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. $50 Grand Tasting, $75 VIP. tastecraftevent.com.
Judah and The Lion: 8 p.m. April 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Readings and Conversations with Lauren Groff: 7:30 p.m. April 13, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25-$35. 331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
Local Natives: 8 p.m. April 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show.
Gryphon Piano Trio: With clarinetist James Campbell. 7:30 p.m. April 14, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
Beats Antique: 8 p.m. April 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $24 day of show.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Clean House”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, April 19-May 6; 2 p.m. matinees April 29 and May 6, 854 Fulton St. $34 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays, $20 matinees, $18 preview (April 20), $16 all student tickets. Pay-what-you-want preview is April 19. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Kyle Kinane: 8 p.m. April 19, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Ballet Idaho’s “Peter Pan”: 8 p.m. April 21; 2 and 8 p.m. April 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $43 and $58. Ticketmaster.
Bill Burr: 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 22 (two shows), Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45. TicketWeb. $47 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
Chair Affair Gala: Furniture design competition raises money for design scholarships in the state of Idaho. 6:30 p.m. April 22, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. $25 general, $20 students. interiordesignersofidaho.com.
Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy: 7:30 p.m. April 22, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $59.50. Ticketmaster.
The Expendables: 8 p.m. April 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17.50. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Special guests: Rdgldgrn, Tribal Theory.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen. 7 p.m. April 24, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Cherish the Ladies: 7 p.m. April 25, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Granger Smith: 7 p.m. April 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Earl Dibbles Jr.
Johnny Mathis: 7:30 p.m. April 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55-$150. Ticketmaster.
Robert Manwill Artists for Kids Event: Art exhibit and art auction, followed by a community run the next day. Proceeds go into a scholarship fund for Robert’s New Plymouth High School Class of 2019. Live bidding starts at 6:30 p.m. April 28, Payette County Fairgrounds, 310 E. Blvd., New Plymouth. Robert’s Run at 10 a.m. April 29, New Plymouth High School, 207 Plymouth Ave. $15 registration at 4rhc.org.
Women of the World: Mentored by Bobbie McFerrin, these four women from Italy, Japan, Haiti and India blend their voices in over 29 languages in a cappella arrangements from across the globe. 7 p.m. April 28, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Bastille: 7 p.m. April 29, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35 and $45. Ticketmaster.
Pooch Pageant: Doggie beauty pageant with two categories: natural and glitz. Benefits the Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry. 1 to 4 p.m. April 30, Wyndham Garden Boise Airport, 3300 S. Vista Ave. Go to poochpageant.org for contestant applications and to register as a spectator.
Chris Tomlin: Special guests Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC, and Jason Barton. 7 p.m. April 30, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $15-$69.75. Ticketmaster.
Chance the Rapper: 8 p.m. April 30, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.59 and $59.50. ICTickets.
May
Daniel Tosh: 7:30 p.m. May 3, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $45-$75 reserved, $20 students. Ticketmaster.
Brian Regan: 8 p.m. May 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $52.50. Ticketmaster.
The 1975: 8 p.m. May 3, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $35 and $45. CenturyLink Arena.
Micky and The Motorcars: 8 p.m. May 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: 8 p.m. May 5-6; 2 p.m. May 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $47.50-$70. Ticketmaster.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors: 8 p.m. May 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “The Rabbit in the Moon” by Dwayne Blackaller and Matthew Cameron Clark. 7 p.m. May 8, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Son Volt: 7 p.m. May 9, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com.
Four: Four saxophone players play jazz favorites along with custom compositions. 7 p.m. May 12, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Testament: 8 p.m. May 12, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 general ($30 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Sepultura, Prong.
Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz”: 8 p.m. May 14, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $28.50, $33.50 and $153.50 (VIP). TicketWeb.
Y&T: 8 p.m. May 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 day of show.
Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m. May 18, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $40 and $44. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens. Rescheduled from Feb. 2
Blue October: 8 p.m. May 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
Odesza: 7 p.m. May 20, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $35. TicketWeb. $40 day of show.
Foxygen: 8 p.m. May 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: 7:30 p.m. May 25, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $67.50 and $117.50. Ticketmaster.
Sun Valley Wellness Festival: Features top wellness experts with more than 30 presentations and workshops addressing diverse aspects of body, mind, spirit, and environmental wellness. May 26-29, Sun Valley Resort, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets, passes and schedule at sunvalleywellness.org.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), May 26 (preview), May 27 (opening night), May 28 (family night), June 8-9, 13, 17, July 6-7, 11-12, 15-16, 20-21, 25-26, 29-30, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (May 26): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (May 28): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
SoMo: 8 p.m. May 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
June
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Hamlet”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 2 (preview), June 3 (opening night), June 4 (family night), June 6-7, 10-11, 14-16, 18, 20-25, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 2): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (June 4): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Celtic Woman ‘Voices of Angels’: 7:30 p.m. June 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39-$99. Ticketmaster.
John Mellencamp: 6:30 p.m. June 7, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $75.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
Eagle Plein Air Festival: Festival, exhibition and competition open to professional and non-professional artists of all skill levels. Highlights include artist workshops, quick draw competitions, nocturnal paint-out, art sales and charity auction. June 8-10, Eagle. eaglepleinairfestival.com.
Black Stone Cherry: 8 p.m. June 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16.50. TicketWeb. $18 day of show. Opening: Citizen Zero, Letters From the Fire. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
The Phantom of the Opera: 7:30 p.m. June 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 15; 8 p.m. June 16; 2 and 8 p.m. June 17; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 18, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22; 8 p.m. June 23; 2 and 8 p.m. June 24; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 25, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$125. Ticketmaster.
Rebelution: 6:20 p.m. June 22, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $30. Ticketfly. $35 day of show. Special guests: Nahko and Medicine for the People, Collie Buddz, Hirie, DJ Mackle.
Santana: 7:30 p.m. June 27, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Sold out.
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. June 29 to July 2, Sun Valley. ridesunvalley.com.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 30 (preview), July 1 (opening night), July 2 (family night), July 4-5, 8-9, 13-14, 18-19, 22-23, 27-28, Aug. 11-12, 16, 19-20, 22-23, 31-Sept. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$50 Fridays-Saturdays, $29-$40 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 30): $30 reserved, $22 general. Family night (July 2): $40 reserved, $29 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
July
Train/O.A.R.: 7 p.m. July 13, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50, $55 and $75. ICTickets. Opening: Natasha Bedingfield.
Blondie/Garbage: 6:45 p.m. July 14, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $35, $65 and $95. ICTickets. Opening: John Doe, Exene Cervenka.
Eli Young Band: 8 p.m. July 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $29 day of show.
Huckleberry Jam: July 27-29, Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive, Donnelly. thehuckleberryjam.com.
Mountain Home Country Music Festival: Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Lee Brice, Eric Paslay, Chris Stapleton, more. July 28-30, Elmore County, 30 minutes outside of Mountain Home. $80 single-day pass. Three-day passes: $125 general, $140 premium, $210 VIP. (541) 345-9263, mountainhomefestival.com.
Sawtooth Valley Gathering: National, regional and local acts; craft and food vendors. July 28-29, Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park, Stanley (arrive at 5 p.m. July 27 to claim campsite). sawtoothvalleygathering.com.
Diana Krall: 7 p.m. July 29, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $58.75. Ticketmaster.
August
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), Aug. 4 (preview), Aug. 5 (opening night), Aug. 6 (family night), Aug. 8-10, 13, 15, 17-18, 24-27, 29-30, Sept. 2-3, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Aug. 4): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (Aug. 6): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
The Descendents: 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly.
September
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshows), Sept. 8 (preview), Sept. 9 (opening night), Sept. 10 (family night), Sept. 12-17, 19-24, 26-Oct. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Sept. 8): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (Sept. 10): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
On sale this week
March
LoCash: 8 p.m. March 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22.50. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
April
Bill Burr: 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 22 (two shows), Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45. TicketWeb. $47 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
May
Blue October: 8 p.m. May 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
SoMo: 8 p.m. May 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
June
John Mellencamp: 6:30 p.m. June 7, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $75.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
Black Stone Cherry: 8 p.m. June 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16.50. TicketWeb. $18 day of show. Opening: Citizen Zero, Letters From the Fire. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24
Comments