Treefort Music Fest is a month away. Time to make your battle plan for music and more

It’s year six for the Treefort Music Fest, the all-out celebration of music and much more that takes over Downtown Boise from Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, March 26.
Treefort 2017 features 411 performances by 75 musical acts and an increasing number of alternative “subforts” and satellite happenings that span themes from literary arts and film to technology and yoga. This year, more visual art, theater, dance, performance and collaboration are being added to the mix.
The fest is coming into its own, says co-founder Eric Gilbert.
“The whole shebang is gaining traction, and there’s a lot of interest in the crossover stuff. Collaborations are becoming more natural,” Gilbert says. “It feels like we’re settling in.”
The festival’s formula brings together local and emerging bands, and pairs them with regional and national touring acts. This year’s highlights include Los Angeles-based Mac DeMarco and The Growlers, New Jersey band The Bouncing Souls, legendary punk rockers Meat Puppets, North Carolina-based singer/songwriter Angel Olsen and Boise’s virtual metal band Magic Sword, which will perform a collaboration with the Boise Philharmonic and openers LED. (A $25 ticket will guarantee you admission. They go on sale March 1.)
The subforts follow the same model, bringing in headliners this year such as FiveThirtyEight.com founder and editor and chief Nate Silver for Hackfort, celebrity chef Hugh Acheson for Foodfort and Marketplace Weekend’s Lizzie O’Leary for Storyfort.
Silver particularly is a coup for Hackfort and for Boise. His method using hard data to analyze sports, politics and other real-world events won him a legion of listeners and fans. In 2009 he made Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. He and his production team will broadcast a live podcast from Boise for the popular tech-savvy political website.
With all that’s going on, there’s no way to experience everything. So file your FOMA away and just enjoy. The full schedule is now online, but look for one more release for the satellite events on Thursday, Feb. 23. The Treefort app is still in the works.
Here are some cool things to help you start your planning for the upcoming festivities. Look for more details in our Treefort guides in Scene magazine.
What’s new
This year the Treefort footprint expands into more Downtown venues: Jack’s Urban Meeting Place (JUMP), 1000 W. Myrtle St.; The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.; Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St.; a second stage at Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., and The Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St.
The Boise All-ages Movement Project, a new Boise nonprofit, is producing an all-ages music venue in the former Pollo Rey at 8th and Idaho streets.
The Treefort Main Stage will again be on Grove Street between 13th and 12th streets. Other music venues include El Korah Shrine, Linen Building, The Mardi Gras Ballroom, The District Coffee House, Neurolux, The Olympic, Reef, Tom Grainey’s, Fattys, The Shredder, Hannah’s, Spacebar Arcade, Crowbar and Pengilly’s.
How it works
As usual, if you have your five-day wristband, you have access to all music events and subforts, the latter on a space-available basis. People with fort-specific badges have priority for seating and access to subfort events. Some events, such as Storyfort and Alefort, are open to people without a Treefort badge.
Alefort
Centered on all things beer and cider, this 21-and-older fort is expanding to include regional brews and ciders in its already packed local mix. Alefort runs Friday, March 24, to Sunday, March 26, under a large tent along Grove Street near the main stage.
Barley Browns Beer from Baker City, Ore., Lagunitas Brewing from Petaluma, Calif., and Schilling Cider from Seattle are among the regional favorites joining the hometown heroes under the tent.
Also new will be beer from the barrel at the Alefort Nail Pull with Barbarian, Grand Teton, Odell and Sockeye breweries.
And art and ale combine with an exhibit by Swell Art Collective inside Alefort, a group of area artists who share a quirky sensibility, including Kelly Knopp, Erin Ruiz, Julia Green, Sue Latta and Noble Hardesty.
Find a full list of offerings at TreefortMusicFest.com/alefort.
Comedyfort
This Treefort laugh fest runs Thursday, March 23, to Sunday March 26, at Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St., Boise.
This year’s Comedyfort features more than 30 comedians, including Austin, Texas, comic Ella Gale, Boston’s Kawsi Mensah, Los Angeles’ Duclé Sloan and Seattle’s Mick Coletta, as well as some of your favorite local headliners.
No wristband? Then Comedyfort shows are $10 for Thursday and Sunday, $12 for Friday and Saturday.
You can also see free comedy sets at the Hideout Stage inside Alefort.
More info: TreefortMusicFest.com/comedyfort.
Filmfort
This year Filmfort, with its screenings of independent and micro-budget films, will concentrate on the second floor of The Owyhee, 1109 W. Main St. It runs Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, March 26.
Filmmakers will be on hand for Q&As. Included are two-time Oscar and Emmy winner Terry Sanders, who brings his film “Liza Liza Skies are Grey,” and director Ribera D’Ebre and artist Juan Carlos Munoz Hernandez for the film “Dark Progresivism.”
Photographer Angie Smith will show her “Stronger Shines the Light Inside” that documents the lives of refugees rebuilding their lives in America. The national project began in Boise. You’ll also see filmmaker Ron Tores’ documentary “Rita” about Rita Thara, a Congolese refugee living in Boise.
Filmfort-only passes are $35 at TreefortMusicFest.com/filmfort.
Foodfort
This is the second year for Foodfort. Last year’s seminars were packed with local food fanatics, organic lovers and beer and wine aficionados. Now they’re back for another round of delicious discussions about all things culinary. Find Foodfort inside the Alefort tent at 11th and Grove streets.
James Beard Award-winning and Top Chef Judge Hugh Acheson, pictured above, will prepare a community dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Basque Center, using local ingredients, paired with Cinder Wines. Dinner is $100 per plate at TreefortMusicFest.com/foodfort.
You’ll also hear panel discussions with James Beard Foundation’s Isabela Wojcik, Feast Portland’s Mike Thelin, Seattle Time’s food writer Jean Clement and others.
Panel discussions are free at The Hideout. TreefortMusicFest.com/foodfort.
Hackfort
This tech-centered fort is honing its mission to become a “digital humanities conference” with this year’s presenters. Hackfort runs Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, mostly at JUMP. Some events will happen at Trailhead, 500 S. 8th St., and the Egyptian Theatre.
FiveThirtyEight’s live podcast with Nate Silver and company, pictured above, happens from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Egyptian Theatre. (A limited number of $25 tickets will be available online for those without Hackfort or Treefort badges starting March 1.)
The former SpaceX and Facebook communications manager and speech writer for Mark Zuckerberg, Dex Torricke-Barton, will talk about his latest project, Onwards.world, which seeks to effect social change and build global communities, at 9:30 a.m. March 24 at JUMP.
The new Coffee and Conversation series, more intimate conversations with Hackfort presenters, will happen at 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. March 25 at JUMP.
Hackfort-only badges are $30 at TreefortMusicFest.com/hackfort.
Kidfort
There is a lot more for families this year. This kid-centric fort is expanding its offering with a mix of local and imported fun things to do. Kidfort runs Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, at the new Nest Stage, in the parking lot at 13th and Grove streets, and El Korah Shrine. Also look for “Kidfort Approved” tags at other Treefort events.
You can see Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespearience production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a 40-minute-long version of one of the Bard’s greatest comedies, at 12:30 p.m. March 25 at The Nest.
Find out what the next gen rockers are up to at the Boise Rock School Invitational at 5:30 p.m. March 25 at The Nest.
Oregon Shadow Theatre performs its shadow puppet version of “Thumbelina” at 12:30 p.m March 25 and 26 at El Korah Shrine. $8 at the door.
Kidfort events are free unless otherwise noted. TreefortMusicFest.com/kidfort.
Skatefort
Skateboarding and punk music come together at Skatefort in the new super snazzy Rhodes Skate Park, 1555 W. Front St. You’ll find open skating, demonstrations and music.
Skatefort is free. TreefortMusicFest.com/skatefort.
Storyfort
This literary fort brings together national and local writers from all genres and platforms for five days of readings, discussions and storytelling performance. It runs Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, March 26. Its main venue moves to the second floor of The Owyhee, but you’ll find breakout events at 10th Street Station, Rediscovered Bookshop and El Korah Shrine.
Host of American Public Media’s Marketplace Weekend Lizzie O’Leary, pictured above, talks about “The Rise of the Podcast” in the Golden Age of Audio at 4:15 p.m. March 23 at The Owyhee. This is a collaboration between Storyfort and Boise State Public Radio.
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter will moderate “American Lives,” a discussion with refugees from Somalia, Iraq and Bosnia living in Boise, at 1:30 p.m. March 23 at The Owyhee.
Storyfort events are free and open to the public. TreefortMusicFest.com/storyfort.
Yogafort
The original subfort, Yogafort, moves to JUMP this year. The larger space will let this popular fort breathe and accommodate more people for its sessions of yoga to live musical performance. It runs Friday, March 24, to Sunday, March 26.
You’ll find more dance-based workouts this year with Celeste Bolin and Sol Rising’s The Dance Commander Experience at 12:30 p.m. March 25, Urban Grooves with CoreVette Dance and DJ Enomily, at 11:45 a.m. March 26, and the third annual Treefort Dance Battle that this year will let Yogafort folk enter at 2 p.m. March 26 at The Hideout stage inside Alefort.
A Yogafort-only badge is $60 at TreefortMusicFest.com/yogafort.
Other happenings
Here are some of this year’s satellite events that aren’t official forts but are cool collaborations with artists and performing arts groups.
▪ Empty Boat Theater will revive its wacky original play “There’s Chinese Tunnels Under Boise!” a satire by Nick Garcia about the supposed underground tunnels dug by Chinese-American business owners back in the early 20th century. See it at 1 and 9 p.m. at Boise Contemporary Theater, 850 Fulton St. Tickets are $20 Brown Paper Tickets and TheEmptyBoat.org.
▪ Details are still forthcoming for Band Dialogue VI, a free-form musical performance-art event between the musicians and composer/conductor Seth Olinsky, pictured above.
▪ The new Treefort Art Gallery at The Owyhee, in the former Kindness Restaurant space, will feature fine art from a cross-section of Treasure Valley artists. Also, check out the local makers store that will go beyond the Treefort swag with a bounty of Idaho-made products.
▪ The Modern Hotel and Bar, 1314 W. Grove St, will again produce “Burning Lamb” with roasted lamb on the spit for purchase and laid-back acoustic sets by Treefort performers.
Treefort Music Fest
▪ Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, March 26, various venues, Downtown Boise. $165 five-day wristbands.
▪ Starting March 1: $185 five-day wristband; $299 zipline pass; $99 for an under-21 wristband. Day passes: $65 to $95; main stage-only passes: $35 and $45. Also, add-on event tickets will be available online, $25 for LED/Magic Sword at the Boise Philharmonic; $25 for FiveThirtyEight live broadcast. TreefortMusicFest.com.
