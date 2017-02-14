Entertainment

Learn about fire prevention, soil health and low water-plants at gardening symposium

By Dana Oland

Learn about your yard’s environment at the Idaho Botanical Garden and University of Idaho’s Rethinking Idaho Landscapes Symposium. This year’s keynote speaker Michael Bone, the Denver Botanic Garden’s curator of the Steppe Collection, will talk about drought tolerant plants. U of I extension educator Susan Bell will teach you about the soils found in the Treasure Valley. Idaho Firewise’s Brett Van Paepeghem will offer strategies to protect your home from fire danger through what and how you plant.

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $45 general, $35 Idaho Botanical Garden members and University of Idaho Master Gardeners. Register: 343-8649, IdahoBotanicalGarden.org.

