Nampa Musicale to offer ‘High Tea on Titanic’

The Nampa Musicale, a member of the largest volunteer musical organization in America, invites local music lovers to attend its annual Founders’ Day Celebration at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event will be held in the new annex at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, at 3001 12th Ave. Road, south of Nampa.
Reservations cost $12 per person, and are due by Feb. 15 by calling 466-6359, or 899-2547.
According to Musicale President Cheryl Beymer, the unique event will offer the theme of a High Tea on the Titanic, with costumed “passengers,” piano music by Carol Sue White, classic refreshments selected from the Titanic’s menu, including pastries, delicate sandwiches, scones, and of course, Earl Grey Tea.
With a script by Judy Moore, guests will meet the crew and passengers who sailed on the maiden voyage of RMS Titanic, including Capt. Smith, portrayed by Terry Smith; the “Unsinkable” Molly Brown, represented by Vickey Gearring of Kuna, with her stunning Titanic purse; lovers Jack and Rose, played by Obadiah and Cassie Neasham; and Thomas Andrews, portrayed by Ericks Garsvo. Garsvo is an enthusiastic historian graduating from Boise State University, who has prepared a fascinating power point with facts about the mighty, but doomed ship.
Gina White, from the House of White, is a fashion historian and master seamstress, who has made some of the costumes for the show. She will present a vintage fashion demonstration “From Underwear and Up.”
The Nampa Musicale offers many festival competitions and events, which last year included more than 400 music students, providing cash awards and Gold Cup trophies. The organization is planning a Spring Birthday Luncheon that will feature Svetlana Maddox, a pianist originally from Russia, who will present a comparison of Western culture and the Russian culture in the 17th to 18th centuries.
The Idaho Statesman
