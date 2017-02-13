Valentines scramble in the Treasure Valley: Gifts, outings, cool stuff at the last minute

While lots of restaurants offering special dinners are sold out, it’s still worth calling your favorites in case there are cancellations. Note, a number of restaurants still have space, including Taj Mahal Indian and Pakistani Cuisine, Riverside Grill, Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria (Eagle Island and Boise locations), Crossings Winery. As of Monday afternoon, a few spots were left at the Backstage Bistro at the Village Cinema and a couple late slots at Saint Lawrence Gridiron.
In case you’re still scrambling, here are some other possibilities:
Quick gifts: flowers, chocolates and ...
1. Something clay and hand-made: The Ceramics Club of Boise State will be selling handmade items, including mugs, bowls, vases and more, from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday on the Quad at Boise State University. Stop by, shop and enjoy a warm drink. Weather-allowing, there will even be pottery demos.
2. Take out dinner from Cucina di Paolo: Place your order for pick-up on Valentine’s Day. The three-course dinner (plus dessert) is $39.50 per person and offers several choices. And you can pick up a calendar featuring the iconic Betty the Washerwoman with sales benefitting the Idaho Foodbank. 1504 Vista Ave. 208-345-7150.
3. Chocolate: Because it’s Valentines Day and there’s nothing wrong with the classics. Read about lots of great local chocolate and sweet treats available in Boise. A couple possibilities: Lee’s Candies 840 S. Vista Ave., Boise, which has been serving up turtles, fudge, maple creams, et al, since 1947 (208) 344-1441 or The Chocolat Bar in Downtown Boise at 804 W. Bannock St., 208-338-7771.
4. Brews: Have $1,000 to spend on your sweetheart? Boise Brewing is still offering shares of brewery stock for $1,000. Barring that? Why not buy a growler or two of local brew. Read more here for some local favorites. The Boise Co-op, 888 W. Fort St., 208-472-4541, is offering Satellite of Love beer from local Woodland Empire, brewed with boysenberries and cacao nibs ($8.99) and local truffles from the Chocolat Bar with Satellite of Love beer in the center ($4.99). Buy them together and save $2.
5. Flowers: Like chocolates, flowers are never a mistake. Among local florists to check out:
Boise At Its Best, 851 S. Vista Ave., 208-342-4885: The shop hired 20 extra drivers on Valentine’s Day, so is prepared for last-minute orders. The shop can accommodate most any budget say staffers, from $9.95 for a single rose in a vase, to $89.95 for a dozen roses (delivery charges apply). Order online boiseatitsbestflowers.com.
Also try Flowers at Will, 2500 W. Overland Road, 208-8184; Capital City Florist, 5200 W. Fairview Ave., 208-488-6053 and the Boise Co-op, which is selling a dozen red roses for $9.99. Not a rose person? We get that. Whole Foods in Boise has 20-stem tulips on sale for $15 through Valentine’s Day.
Out and about
1. Love and laughs: Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St., will host a local Valentine’s showcase at 7 p.m. Tuesday for $10. Comedians on the roster: : Emma Arnold, Jeni Adams, Alisha Donahue, Jynx Jenkins, Sophie Hughes, Brett Badostain, Eli Nary, Eric Lyons, Kaz Gable and Thomas Paul. 208-941-2459.
2. Romancing the Pen: Here’s something that’s a little different from the usual Valentine suspects. The Old Idaho Penitentiary is offering visitors a chance to stroll through the site and learn the true meaning of “ball and chain.” Visitors can read through special exhibits “Romancing the Pen: ‘Love’ Stories from the Penitentiary” and "In the Name of Love" while enjoying complimentary hot chocolate, fireside chats with experts and self-guided tours. Presentations are indoors, first-come first served, and have a limited capacity and take place half past the hour beginning at 12:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. Dress warm and bring a flashlight. Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday (last admission 8 p.m.) at the Old Pen, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road. Admission fees are 2-for-1 all day. 208-334-2844.
3. Prime rib behind the wheel!: The iconic Westside Drive-In is cooking up a special prime rib dinner for two from noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at both Boise locations, 21st and State Street and 1113 Parkcenter Blvd. The $38.95 special includes the main course and sides, plus two cream puffs for dessert. First come, first serve. 208-342-2957.
4. Boise Classic Movies: “When Harry Met Sally”: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St. in Boise. Arguably, one of the most-beloved romance movies around. Tickets are $9 online at boiseclassicmovies.com, $11 at the door.
5. Kiss Me Baby: Been pining to make a piece of Valentine-themed art? Here’s your chance. The one-hour class is for painters (beginners, et al), age 21 and over. Each participant will be able to enjoy a wine bar and leave with an original art piece. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Paint ‘n Sip, 5626 W. State St. in The Shops at State and Bloom. $25, email info@paintnsip.com or call 208-505-0004
Heart-shaped edibles
1. Pizzas: Idaho Pizza Company and Papa Murphy’s will serve up heart-shaped pies on Tuesday. Multiple locations.
2. Donuts: Krispy Kreme, 1525 N. Eagle Road is making heart-shaped donuts. 208-846-8500.
3. Cookies: Boise Co-op is selling “Eat Your Heart Out” sugar cookies made from scratch in their bakery for $1.99. There are also heart-shaped cakes in the bakery.
