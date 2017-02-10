Boise State hosts its first free Hispanic Film Festival, Feb. 13-24

Boise State University’s Department of World Languages hosts the university’s first Hispanic Film Festival.
The festival features five films on successive nights, Feb. 13-23 in Room 105 of Riverfront Hall on campus. Screenings start at 6 p.m. Screenings are free and open to the public. All films have English subtitles.
Here’s the line-up:
Feb. 13: “Ixcanul” (“Volcano,” France/Guatemala 2015)
On the slopes of an active volcano in Guatemala, a marriage is arranged for 17-year-old Maria by her Kaqchikel parents.
Feb. 15: “3 Bellezas” (“3 Beauties,” Venezuela 2014)
Perla will do whatever it takes to ensure one of her pre-teen daughters will win the Miss Republica pageant.
Feb. 17: “El país del miedo” (“The Country of Fear,” Spain 2015)
A peaceful man’s quiet life is shaken when a 13-year-old girl starts to extort him.
Feb. 22: “Las analfabetas” (“Illiterate,” Chile 2013)
A bitter woman in her fifties accepts reluctantly the biggest challenge of her life, which is learning to read.
Feb. 24: “Pequeñas mentiras piadosas” (“The Travel Agent,” Cuba/Spain/Italy 2015)
A longtime travel agent in Cuba has never been able to visit her mother, son, five brothers, two grandsons and 23 nephews in Florida.
Boise State University, the Idaho Film Collection, Club de Espanol and Pragda are providing support for the festival.
