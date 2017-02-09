Entertainment events in the Treasure Valley

February
Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: Evening concerts concluding a day of student performances, hands-on clinics and professional workshops. Feb. 23-25, University of Idaho, 709 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Individual and series tickets available. 885-5900, uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest.
Alley Repertory Theatre’s “Buyer & Cellar”: Actor Jodi Eichelberger stars in Jonathan Tolins’ fanciful tale about an ex-Disneyland cast member who works in secret shops in Barbra Streisand’s basement. 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Feb. 23 through March 11; and 1 p.m. March 5, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $20 general, $15 students, at alleyrep.org.
Country Fair and Auction: Pancake breakfast, a barbecue dinner Friday night, live and silent auctions, kid's carnival. Benefit for Nampa Christian Schools. 7 a.m. Feb. 24 and 8 a.m. Feb. 25, Nampa Christian Elementary School, 505 W. Orchard Ave. Breakfast: $4-$6. Dinner: $6-$10. nampachristianschools.com.
Discovery Center of Idaho’s Science with Style Gala: Catered dinner, hosted bar, science games and demonstrations, silent and live auctions. 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. $150. dcidahogala.afrogs.org.
Front Street Fights II: Czar “The Gunfighter” Sklavos vs. Casey “Wild Style” Johnson. 6 p.m. Feb. 24, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $20, $30 and $50. CenturyLink Arena.
Amaranthe: 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17.50. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Special guests: Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypher 16, Smash Into Pieces.
Opera Idaho Puccini’s Tosca: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25.50-$76.50. 345-3531, operaidaho.org.
Boise Little Theater’s “A Streetcar Names Desire”: 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25, March 3-4, 10-11; 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 9; 2 p.m. March 5 and 11, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Idaho Artistry in Wood Show: Opportunity for artists working in wood and gourds to participate in judged competition and display their work to the public. Also, demonstrations, sale of wood and gourd art objects and other activities. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26, Wyndham Garden Boise Airport Hotel, 3300 S. Vista Ave. $4 admission, free for children 12 and younger. idahoartistryinwood.com.
Idaho Brewers United’s Destination: Beer: Featuring 25 Idaho craft breweries, appetizers from Delish Catering, and a parting thank you gift. 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25, Depot Park, 1101 N. 3rd St., next to Hotel McCall. $69, includes commemorative glass goblet. idahobeerfest.com.
Ballet Idaho’s “Winter Repertory”: 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $23-$27. 468-5555, nampaciviccenter.com.
Rene Marie Quartet: 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $18.50-$45. 426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
Meridian Symphony Orchestra: “Bits and Pieces” features movements from an array of masterworks by Dvorak, Tchaikovsky, Haydn and Schubert. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Meridian. $11 general, $4 child (with adult purchase), $9 senior/student/military. 891-2721, meridiansymphony.org.
Aesthetic Perfection: 8 p.m. Feb. 25, The Eclypse, 5467 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $15. wickedwonderlandcommunity.com/events. $20 day of show. Special guests: Solar Fake, Nyxx.
Skillet: 8 p.m. Feb. 25, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general ($32.50 door), $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Sick Puppies, Devour the Day.
Family of Woman Film Festival: International filmmakers, film subjects and speakers to raise awareness of the difficulties women and girls face throughout the world to gain access to basic health care, education and human rights. Feb. 27-March 5, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas. For the complete schedule: familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Bloops” by Jen Silverman. 7 p.m. Feb. 27, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Fat Tuesday Celebration and Fundraiser: The Blues Addicts with Brass Tacks Horns, The Blues Directors, Jake Leg, and Blues Collective. Also, costume contest, food, full bar. Benefits Boise Blues Society Blues in the Schools program. 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 28, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $20. eventbrite.com.
Curtis Stigers Capital High Benefit Concert: Proceeds benefit the high school’s music programs. 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise. $15 advance at the school, or by calling 854-4592 for will call. $20 at the door.
Adam Devine: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $29.50 and $35. egyptiantheatre.net.
March
City RockFest: Featuring Disciple, Seventh Day Slumber, Project 86, Random Hero, and Scarlet White. 6:30 p.m. March 1, John Brandt Performing Arts Theater, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $15-$25. ICTickets.
Ballet Idaho’s Spring Fashion Show: Appetizers, fashions, auction, and exclusive Peter Pan inspired dance performances on the runway. 7 p.m. March 2, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. $40-$100. balletidaho.org.
Young Dubliners: 8 p.m. March 3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb.
Meridian Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums Chili Cook Off: Try 18 different teams of chili. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4, Meridian Speedway, 335 S. Main St. $5 per person. cityofmeridian.org/fire.
“Dirty Dancing — The Classic Story on Stage”: 2 and 8 p.m. March 4, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 5, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $50-$75. Ticketmaster.
To Die For Chocolate Festival: Chocolate tasting, no-host beer and wine, music, more. Portion of the proceeds benefitting the Eagle/Garden City RotaryClub. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 4, Meridian Senior Center at Kleiner Park, 1920 N. Records Ave. $15, includes five tastings. todieforchocolatefestival.com.
Rachel Barton Pine: Internationally-acclaimed violinist, backed by Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra. 7 p.m. March 4, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $20-$30 general, $10-$20 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Victims of Entertainment’s “Daddy-o’s Demise” Murder Mystery Dinner: 7 p.m. March 4, Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave., Glenns Ferry. $65, includes three-course dinner and glass of wine. crossingswinery.com.
Black Tiger Sex Machine: 8 p.m. March 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Dabin, Kai Wachi.
The Cadillac Three: 8 p.m. March 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17.50. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Quaker City Night Hawks.
Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m. March 5, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25 and $30. TicketWeb.
I Prevail: 7 p.m. March 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 day of show. Special guests: Wage War, Islander, Assuming We Survive.
Adelitas Way: 8 p.m. March 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $14. TicketWeb. $16 day of show.
Datsik: 8 p.m. March 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show. Opening: Crizzly, Virtual Riot.
Readings and Conversations with Aimee and Karen Bender: Aimee Bender is the author of five books: “The Girl in the Flammable Skirt,” “An Invisible Sign of My Own,” “Willful Creatures,” “The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake” and “The Color Master.” Karen Bender is the author of the story collection “Refund” and a finalist for the National Book Award in Fiction. 7:30 p.m. March 9, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25-$35. 331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
Portugal. The Man: 8 p.m. March 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. Opening: HDBeenDope.
Boise Roadster Show: Noon to 10 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 11 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 12, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Admission ranges from $3 to $12. 938-8986, firebirdonline.com.
Sean Rogers: Local pianist performs ragtime, jazz and Broadway. 7 p.m. March 10, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $26-$31. ICTickets.
Chiara String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. March 10, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
Boise Philharmonic: Eric Garcia, violinist David Kim and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ March 10: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ March 11: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
Idaho Dance Theatre’s “Interface”: 8 p.m. March 10-11; 2 p.m. March 12, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $40 preferred, $25 general, $20 seniors, active military, BSU staff, $15 students, $10 children 10 and younger. idahodancetheatre.org.
Julian Sands in “A Celebration of Harold Pinter”: 8 p.m. March 10, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30-Free tickets available at the Morrison Center Box Office (required for admission).
Minus the Bear: 8 p.m. March 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18.50. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Beach Slang, Sand.
Jeff Dunham: 5 p.m. March 11, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35.50 and $47.50. Ticketmaster.
Strangelove: 8 p.m. March 11, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $5 first 100 tickets sold, $10 second 100 tickets, $15 general ($20 door), $25 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: The Smites.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “Incognito” by Nick Payne. 7 p.m. March 13, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Lake Street Dive: 8 p.m. March 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $23 day of show. Opening: Joey Dosik.
Alina Kiryayeva: 7 p.m. March 15, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Rock and Worship Roadshow: Featuring Rend Collective, Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Jordan Feliz, Family Force 5, more. 7 p.m. March 16, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10 at the door.
Ballet Idaho’s NewDance, Up Close: Dancers are given the chance to choreograph works for their fellow dancers. 8 p.m. March 16-17; 2 and 8 p.m. March 18; 4 p.m. March 19, Esther Performing Arts Academy Annex, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. $20 and $25. 343-0556, balletidaho.org.
Vintage Motorcycle and Bicycle Rally and Show: March 18-19, Caldwell. 377-4981, idahovintagemotorcycleclub.org.
▪ March 18: Informal gathering at 1 p.m. at Mallard Park at 10th Avenue and Orchard St. Group ride starts at 3 p.m. from the park to the Snake River and return. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Mr. V’s Family Restaurant, 407 N. 10th Ave.
▪ March 19: Show and Swap from noon to 4 p.m. at the O’Connor Field House, 2207 Blaine St. $5 admission, free for children younger than 12 with paid adult.
Gentri — The Gentlemen Trio: 7:30 p.m. March 18, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $22 and $26. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Johnny Rawls: Backed by Smooth Avenue. 7:30 p.m. March 18, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $15. eventbrite.com.
Josh Abbott Band: 8 p.m. March 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 day of show.
Panic! At The Disco: 7 p.m. March 19, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $27.50-$47.50. Ticketmaster.
Yonder Mountain String Band: 8 p.m. March 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show. Opening: The Lil’ Smokies.
Journey: 7:30 p.m. March 20, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $29.50-$95. Ticketmaster. Opening: Asia.
Treefort Music Fest: Highlights include Touche Amore, Dead Meadow, The Coathangers, Kishi Bashi, Thunderpussy, AJJ, Alvvays and Kate Tempest. March 22-26, various venues, Downtown Boise. $165 five-day wristbands. Prices go up March 1. treefortmusicfest.com.
Phillip Phillips: 7 p.m. March 23, Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley. $50 and $60. ticketswest.com.
Boise Flower and Garden Show: Shop for the latest in landscape design, garden art and decor, yard furniture, plants, decks, greenhouse, more. Also, display gardens, seminars, orchid and bonsai displays, wine nights, a silent auction. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 24-25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. gardenshowboise.com.
Eric Church: 8 p.m. March 24, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $24-$89. Ticketmaster.
“SPAY”ghetti No Balls Fundraiser: Benefits individuals and families that cannot afford to spay and neuter their dogs and cats. 5 to 9 p.m. March 26, The Riverside Ballroom, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $35 each or $260 for a table of 8, before March 12. After March 12, $50 and $360. snipidaho.org.
Social Distortion: 8 p.m. March 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $35. TicketWeb. Opening: Jade Jackson.
Greensky Bluegrass: 7 p.m. March 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
“Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science”: Songs, comedy, puppets and food demonstrations. 8 p.m. March 30, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$100. Ticketmaster.
The Young Irelanders: 7 p.m. March 31, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $20-$30 general, $10-$20 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Louie Anderson: 8 p.m. March 31, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50 and $34.50. TicketWeb.
Tribute to Waylon an Willie w/Mighty Red Melons: 8 p.m. March 31, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $20 and $28. 866-3533, americanamusicseries.net. Opening: Twangtown.
April
Lunafest: Showcases nine short films by, for and about women. Benefits the Soroptimist Int’l of Boise and the Breast Cancer Fund. 12:30 p.m. April 1, The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise. $20, includes after-screening social. lunafest.org/boise0401.
The Maine: 7:30 p.m. April 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. Special guests: The Mowgli’s, Beach Weather.
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades: 8 p.m. April 4, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb. $15 at the door.
Gene Harris Jazz Festival: April 5-7, Boise. 426-3099, geneharris.boisestate.edu.
Garrison Keillor: Insight and stories from writer and humorist best known for his live radio variety show, A Prairie Home Companion. 7:30 p.m. April 5, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $45 and $55. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Tech N9ne: 7:30 p.m. April 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28. TicketWeb. Special guests: Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru.
Newsboys: 7 p.m. April 6, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25, $45 and $100. ICTickets.
Brian Wilson: 8 p.m. April 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55, $73 and $125. Ticketmaster.
Boise Philharmonic: Brett Mitchell and the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ April 7: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ April 8: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
Grouplove: 8:30 p.m. April 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show. Canceled
Taste and Craft (formerly Taste 208): 55 local and regional vendors serving samples of beer, wine and spirits from Idaho and all over the world. 6 to 9 p.m. April 8, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. $50 Grand Tasting, $75 VIP. tastecraftevent.com.
Judah and The Lion: 8 p.m. April 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Readings and Conversations with Lauren Groff: Award-winning and bestselling author of the celebrated short story collection, “Delicate Edible Birds,” as well as the author of three novels. 7:30 p.m. April 13, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25-$35. 331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
Local Natives: 8 p.m. April 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show.
Gryphon Piano Trio: With clarinetist James Campbell. 7:30 p.m. April 14, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
Beats Antique: 8 p.m. April 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $24 day of show.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Clean House”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, April 19-May 6; 2 p.m. matinees April 29 and May 6, 854 Fulton St. $34 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays, $20 matinees, $18 preview (April 20), $16 all student tickets. Pay-what-you-want preview is April 19. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Kyle Kinane: 8 p.m. April 19, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy: 7:30 p.m. April 22, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $59.50. Ticketmaster.
Ballet Idaho’s “Peter Pan”: 8 p.m. April 21; 2 and 8 p.m. April 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $43 and $58. Ticketmaster.
The Expendables: 8 p.m. April 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $12 first 100 tickets sold, $17.50 after. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Special guests: Rdgldgrn, Tribal Theory. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen. 7 p.m. April 24, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Cherish the Ladies: 7 p.m. April 25, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Granger Smith: 7 p.m. April 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Earl Dibbles Jr.
Johnny Mathis: 7:30 p.m. April 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55-$150. Ticketmaster.
Women of the World: Mentored by Bobbie McFerrin, these four women from Italy, Japan, Haiti and India blend their voices in over 29 languages in a cappella arrangements from across the globe. 7 p.m. April 28, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Bastille: 7 p.m. April 29, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35 and $45. Ticketmaster.
Pooch Pageant: Doggie beauty pageant with two categories: natural and glitz. Benefits the Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry. 1 to 4 p.m. April 30, Wyndham Garden Boise Airport, 3300 S. Vista Ave. Go to poochpageant.org for contestant applications and to register as a spectator.
Chris Tomlin: Special guests Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC, and Jason Barton. 7 p.m. April 30, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $15-$69.75. Ticketmaster.
May
Brian Regan: 8 p.m. May 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $52.50. Ticketmaster.
The 1975: 8 p.m. May 3, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $35 and $45. CenturyLink Arena.
Micky and The Motorcars: 8 p.m. May 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: 8 p.m. May 5-6; 2 p.m. May 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $47.50-$70. Ticketmaster.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors: 8 p.m. May 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “The Rabbit in the Moon” by Dwayne Blackaller and Matthew Cameron Clark. 7 p.m. May 8, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Four: Four saxophone players play jazz favorites along with custom compositions. 7 p.m. May 12, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Testament: 8 p.m. May 12, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 general ($30 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Sepultura, Prong.
Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz”: 8 p.m. May 14, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $28.50, $33.50 and $153.50 (VIP). TicketWeb.
Y&T: 8 p.m. May 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 day of show.
Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m. May 18, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $40 and $44. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens. Rescheduled from Feb. 2
Odesza: 7 p.m. May 20, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $35. TicketWeb. $40 day of show.
Foxygen: 8 p.m. May 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: 7:30 p.m. May 25, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $67.50 and $117.50. Ticketmaster.
Sun Valley Wellness Festival: Features top wellness experts with more than 30 presentations and workshops addressing diverse aspects of body, mind, spirit, and environmental wellness. May 26-29, Sun Valley Resort, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets, passes and schedule at sunvalleywellness.org.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), May 26 (preview), May 27 (opening night), May 28 (family night), June 8-9, 13, 17, July 6-7, 11-12, 15-16, 20-21, 25-26, 29-30, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (May 26): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (May 28): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
June
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Hamlet”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 2 (preview), June 3 (opening night), June 4 (family night), June 6-7, 10-11, 14-16, 18, 20-25, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 2): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (June 4): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Celtic Woman ‘Voices of Angels’: 7:30 p.m. June 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39-$99. Ticketmaster.
Eagle Plein Air Festival: Festival, exhibition and competition open to professional and non-professional artists of all skill levels. Highlights include artist workshops, quick draw competitions, nocturnal paint-out, art sales and charity auction. June 8-10, Eagle. eaglepleinairfestival.com.
The Phantom of the Opera: 7:30 p.m. June 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 15; 8 p.m. June 16; 2 and 8 p.m. June 17; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 18, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22; 8 p.m. June 23; 2 and 8 p.m. June 24; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 25, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$125. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10
Santana: 7:30 p.m. June 27, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Sold out.
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. June 29 to July 2, Sun Valley. ridesunvalley.com.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 30 (preview), July 1 (opening night), July 2 (family night), July 4-5, 8-9, 13-14, 18-19, 22-23, 27-28, Aug. 11-12, 16, 19-20, 22-23, 31-Sept. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$50 Fridays-Saturdays, $29-$40 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 30): $30 reserved, $22 general. Family night (July 2): $40 reserved, $29 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
July
Train/O.A.R.: 7 p.m. July 13, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50, $55 and $75. ICTickets. Opening: Natasha Bedingfield.
Eli Young Band: 8 p.m. July 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $29 day of show.
Mountain Home Country Music Festival: Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Lee Brice, Eric Paslay, Chris Stapleton, more. July 28-30, Elmore County, 30 minutes outside of Mountain Home. $80 single-day pass. Three-day passes: $125 general, $140 premium, $210 VIP. (541) 345-9263, mountainhomefestival.com.
Sawtooth Valley Gathering: National, regional and local acts; craft and food vendors. July 28-29, Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park, Stanley (arrive at 5 p.m. July 27 to claim campsite). sawtoothvalleygathering.com.
Diana Krall: 7 p.m. July 29, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $58.75. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10
August
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), Aug. 4 (preview), Aug. 5 (opening night), Aug. 6 (family night), Aug. 8-10, 13, 15, 17-18, 24-27, 29-30, Sept. 2-3, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Aug. 4): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (Aug. 6): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
September
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshows), Sept. 8 (preview), Sept. 9 (opening night), Sept. 10 (family night), Sept. 12-17, 19-24, 26-Oct. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Single tickets go on sale in April: $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Sept. 8): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (Sept. 10): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
