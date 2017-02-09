24th Valentine for AIDS Auction

A customer walks outside past a stained glass art piece called "Boise" by Gary McCall at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art pieces fill a wall at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The pieces are part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "You Have My Heart" by Joseph Kibbe at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Easy Math" by Will Kirkman at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Home on the Strange View Box" by Tyler James Bush and Jed Lloyd at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art pieces fill a wall at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The pieces are part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Cycle of Love" by Kate Hill at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Lip Service" by Ivar Bicandi at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Home on the Strange View Box" by Tyler James Bush and Jed Lloyd at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Modern Love" by Tomas Montano at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Dana Oland
Dana Oland
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Up for Grabs" by Josie Erskine at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Dana Oland
Dana Oland
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Home is Where the Heartbreak Is" by Minerva Jayne at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Beautiful Dream" by Candy Canning at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Lovebot 2000" by Jimmy Folwell at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Suspended Steel" by Nels Jensen at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Cover Up" by Patti O'Hara at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Dana Oland
Dana Oland
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Love is the Greatest of All" by Donna Kreiensieck at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Dana Oland
Dana Oland
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "For the Love of Sound" by Lisa Sawyer at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Kyle Green
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Art piece called "Tea Pot" by Rick Jenkins at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise, Idaho. The piece is part of the 24th Valentine for AIDS which opened at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It's one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tuesday February, 07, 2017.
Dana Oland
Dana Oland
kgreen@idahostatesman.com