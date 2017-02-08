Entertainment

Check out this weekend’s Canyon County Spring Home Show for home and garden advice

By Dana Oland

Everything’s coming up roses — and turf and roofing and anything else you need to update and improve your home and garden this spring. The 21st annual Canyon County Spring Home Show brings more than 150 vendors to Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center for three days. You’ll find what you need to finish your “homework” with style. And you can get all kinds of advice from the Canyon County Master Gardeners who will be on hand all weekend to answer your lawn and garden questions.

5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $3 admission, free for children 12 and younger. CanyonCountySpringHomeShow.com.

