Actor Julian Sands will give a free performance of ‘A Celebration of Harold Pinter’

British actor Julian Sands will be in Boise for a free performance of his award-winning one-man-show “A Celebration of Harold Pinter” on March 10.
This is an evening of Homeric theater with an extraordinary actor, great words, and an audience. Devoid of pretension or glittery trappings, A Celebration of Harold Pinter gets to the soul of the man- poet, playwright, husband, political activist, Nobel winner, mortal. A Celebration of Harold Pinter was nominated for a 2013 Drama Desk Award.
8 p.m., Friday, March 10, Morrison Center, 2200 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free (You must be seated by 7:45 p.m.). You can get up to four free tickets during regular box office hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. You cannot get tickets online. Seating is first come, first serve.
This production includes mature language.
