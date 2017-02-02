Kids of all ages can explore Boise State’s free Engineering and Science Festival

If you have school-age kids, you know the term STEM. Now your kids can get an infusion of all aspects of science, technology, engineering and math at the Engineering and Science Festival at Boise State University. More than 5,000 kids and their parents showed up last year. There are lots of new activities this year, such as rocket building, website building and more. Build structures from skyscrapers to highway interchanges with LEGO bricks, and explore gravitational waves and other phenomena. There will be demonstrations and hands-on activities all day at three different locations on campus. You also can hear NASA astronaut and BSU Distinguished Educator in Residence Steve Swanson talk about his career at 10 a.m. at the Simplot Ballroom in the Student Union Building. Register for the events or just drop in for various activities.
Dana Oland
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Boise State College of Engineering, 1375 W. University Drive. Register and find a map of locations at coen.boisestate.edu/STEMExploration. Free.
