Sandbar restaurant in Marsing reopens — with a charitable twist

2:07 Michael Jobes on the future of Jerry's 27th Street Market Pause

2:21 Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin

2:02 Eagle High girls clinch regular-season title

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program

1:47 Teen organizers of Boise's Women's March reflect on high turnout

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

1:55 World according to Jim Jones

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams