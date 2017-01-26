Weird news

The Way the World Works
Elementary school teacher Maria Caya, who was allowed to resign quietly in 2013 from her Janesville, Wisc., school after arriving drunk on a student field trip, made money on the incident. In November 2016, the city agreed to pay a $75,000 settlement — because the police had revealed her blood-alcohol level to the press (allegedly, “private” medical information). The lawsuit against the police made no mention of Caya’s having been drunk or passed out, but only that she had “become ill.”
Redneck Chronicles
John Bubar, 50, was arrested in Parsonsfield, Maine, in November after repeatedly lifting his son’s mobile home with his front-end loader and dropping it. They had quarreled over rent payments and debris in the yard, and the father eased up only after realizing that his grandson was still inside the home.
huh?
“I’m (as) tired of hearing the word ‘creep’ as any black person or gay person is of hearing certain words,” wrote Lucas Werner, 37, on his Facebook page in December after he was banned from a Starbucks in Spokane for writing a dating request to a young barista. Managers thought Werner was harassing the female, but Werner charged illegal “age discrimination” and made a “science” claim that “age gap love” makes healthier babies.
Questionable Judgments
David Martinez, 25, was shot in the stomach during a brawl in New York City in December. He had inadvertently initiated the chaos when, trying to park in Manhattan’s East Village just after Saturday midnight, he moved an orange traffic cone that had been placed in a parking space. The parking spot was in front of the clubhouse of Hells Angels, whose members noticed.
Business item
An unnamed pregnant woman told a reporter in Jacksonville, Fla., in December that the “positive” urine tests she was advertising on Craigslist were accurate and that she was putting herself through school by supplying them (making about $200 a day). The seller claimed that “many” pregnant women market their urine for tests — though the main use seems to be “negotiation” with boyfriends or husbands.
Comments