Plan now for upcoming entertainment events in the Treasure Valley

February
Lydia Loveless: 8 p.m. Feb. 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb or at the door.
Reel Big Fish/Anti-Flag: 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23.50. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. Opening: Ballyhoo!, Pkew Pkew Pkew.
Twenty One Pilots: 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Sold out.
Firkin Frolic Beer Fest: Participating brewers are Boise Brewing, Barbarian, Mother Earth Brew Co., Powderhaus, Sawtooth, and Woodland. Benefits the Rotary Club of Boise. 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Basque Center, 601 Grove St., Boise. $14 for six 4 oz. pours, $17 after Jan. 26, $20 at the door. boisefirkinfrolic.org.
Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $24-$91. ICTickets.
Weiser Little Theater’s “The Spitfire Grill”: Dinner at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 16-18 and 23-25; dessert and show at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 and 14, 405 E. 2nd St., Weiser. $25 for dinner and show, $15 dessert and show. weiserlittletheater.org.
Birthright Benefit Gala: Dinner, dancing, silent and dessert auctions, raffle, and music by Swingin with Ellie during the cocktail hour and dinner; and dancing music from 9 to 11 p.m. by The Three. 5:30 to 11 p.m. Feb. 10, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $60 per person. Deadline to purchase is Feb. 3. 861-3789.
Boise Golf and Travel Show: Demonstrations, special deals, retail closeout, club swap from Pierce Park Greens, interactive fun for all ages with prizes, plus every paid admission receives a free round of golf from Eagle Hills Golf Course. 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 (VIP Night), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $12 admission (good for both days), free for children 12 and younger. VIP Night is $20 advance, $25 at the door, includes free play of games, prizes, drink ticket. boisegolfshow.com.
Ballet Idaho’s “Winter Repertory”: 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $43 and $58. Ticketmaster.
Cupid’s Undie Run: One-mile fun run to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Party starts at noon, awards ceremony at 1 p.m. and run at 2 p.m. Feb. 11, Tom Grainey's, 109 S. 6th St., Boise. cupidsundierun.com/city/boise.
Woo at the Zoo: Guided stroll through the zoo, presentations by zookeepers regarding animal breeding in zoos, up-close animal encounters and other animal-amore-related activities. A pasta dinner, dessert, drinks, photos with your sweetheart and take-home chocolate are included. Open to singles and couples 18 and older. 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. $40 for Boise residents and Friends of Zoo Boise passholders, $45 nonresidents. 608-7760, zooboise.org.
▪ I Love the Zoo, 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Kids ages 5-10 can enjoy a pizza dinner, guided zoo walk, game, craft and an up-close animal encounter. Open only to kids whose parents/guardians are enrolled in Woo at the Zoo. $15 for Boise residents and Friends of Zoo Boise passholders, $20 nonresidents.
Ken Lavigne: 7 p.m. Feb. 11, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Alexis Cole: Award-winning jazz vocalist and her quartet perform Disney love songs. 2 p.m. Feb. 12, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $25-$31. ICTickets.
Ellie Shaw Quartet: Love in the Afternoon: 4 p.m. Feb. 12, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $12 general, $15 preferred. eventbrite.com. $15 and $18 at the door.
Terri Clark: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $30, $35 and $40. egyptiantheatre.net.
The Irish Rovers: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30, $40 and $50. Ticketmaster.
Romancing the Pen: Stroll through the site, read through exhibits “Romancing the Pen: ‘Love’ Stories from the Penitentiary” and “In the Name of Love.” Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 (last admission 7 p.m.), Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Two-for-one admission. 334-2844, history.idaho.gov.
Valentine’s Day Romantic Comedy Night: Featuring Sean Peabody, Big Chuckles. 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 14 (two shows), Playhouse Events and Dinner Theater, 8001 Fairview Ave., Boise. $99 couples dinner package for 6 p.m., $20 each for show only. $20 each for 9 p.m. show (no dinner available). Brown Paper Tickets.
International Guitar Night: Featuring Lulo Reinhardt, Debashish Bhattacharya, Luca Stricagnoli and Chrystian Dozza. 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. $35-$65 general, $25-$55 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members. (208) 726-9494, sunvalleycenter.org.
Dinner and a Movie: Experience a “Night in Italy” with a catered dinner and Audrey Hepburn classic film, “Roman Holiday.” Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and movie at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Langroise Center, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10 movie, $25 dinner ($8 wine w/dinner). 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
The Irish Rovers: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $22 and $26. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Company of Fools’ “Constellations”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 15 through March 4; 3 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26, The Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. $35 general, $30 seniors and Sun Valley Center for the Arts members, $15 students. Prices do not include the “Pay What You Feel” preview (Feb. 15), 10 for $10, and Educators Day (Feb. 17). Group rates available. (208) 578-9122, sunvalleycenter.org.
Cody Jinks: 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $25 day of show.
Boise Philharmonic: Andrés Franco, cellist Edgar Moreau and Elgar’s Cello Concerto. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Feb. 17: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ Feb. 18: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
“Elvis Lives”: Journey across Elvis’ life featuring winners and finalists from Elvis Presley Enterprise’s (EPE) annual worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, each representing Elvis during different stages of his career. 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30-$50. Ticketmaster.
Morgan Page: 9 p.m. Feb. 17, Fatty’s Bar, 800 W. Idaho St., Suite 200, Boise. $15 first 100 tickets (sold out), $20 second 100 (sold out), $25 third 100, $30 fourth 100, $35 after. Ticketfly.
Rethinking Idaho Landscapes Symposium: Keynote speaker is Mike Bone of the Denver Botanic Garden. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $45 general, $35 Idaho Botanical Garden members and University of Idaho Master Gardeners. Register: 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Idaho City Chili Cook Off: Chili sampling, music, raffle, beer, more. Noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 18, Idaho City Visitor’s Center, 100 Main St. $5 per person, $3 children 12 and younger. idahocitychamber.org/events.
Victims of Entertainment’s “Sterling Slaughter” Murder Mystery Dinner: 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave., Glenns Ferry. $65, includes three-course dinner and glass of wine. crossingswinery.com.
Illenium: 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
LED Record Release Party: 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $12. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 at the door.
Elephant Revival: 8 p.m. Feb. 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: Evening concerts concluding a day of student performances, hands-on clinics and professional workshops. Feb. 23-25, University of Idaho, 709 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Individual and series tickets available. 885-5900, uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest.
Country Fair and Auction: Pancake breakfast, a barbecue dinner Friday night, live and silent auctions, kid's carnival. Benefit for Nampa Christian Schools. 7 a.m. Feb. 24 and 8 a.m. Feb. 25, Nampa Christian Elementary School, 505 W. Orchard Ave. Breakfast: $4-$6. Dinner: $6-$10. nampachristianschools.com.
Discovery Center of Idaho’s Science with Style Gala: Catered dinner, hosted bar, science games and demonstrations, silent and live auctions. 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. $150. dcidahogala.afrogs.org.
Amaranthe: 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17.50. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Special guests: Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypher 16, Smash Into Pieces.
Opera Idaho Puccini’s Tosca: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25.50-$76.50. 345-3531, operaidaho.org.
Boise Little Theater’s “A Streetcar Names Desire”: 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25, March 3-4, 10-11; 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 9; 2 p.m. March 5 and 11, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Idaho Artistry in Wood Show: Opportunity for artists working in wood and gourds to participate in judged competition and display their work to the public. Also, demonstrations, sale of wood and gourd art objects and other activities. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26, Wyndham Garden Boise Airport Hotel, 3300 S. Vista Ave. $4 admission, free for children 12 and younger. idahoartistryinwood.com.
Idaho Brewers United’s Destination: Beer: Featuring 25 Idaho breweries and cuisine from Delish Catering. 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25, 1101 N. 3rd St., next to Hotel McCall. $69, includes commemorative glass goblet. idahobeerfest.com.
Ballet Idaho’s “Winter Repertory”: 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $23-$27. 468-5555, nampaciviccenter.com.
Rene Marie Quartet: 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $18.50-$45. 426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
Skillet: 8 p.m. Feb. 25, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general ($32.50 door), $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Sick Puppies, Devour the Day.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Bloops” by Jen Silverman. 7 p.m. Feb. 27, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Fat Tuesday Celebration and Fundraiser: The Blues Addicts with Brass Tacks Horns, The Blues Directors, Jake Leg, and Blues Collective. Also, costume contest, food, full bar. Benefits Boise Blues Society Blues in the Schools program. 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 28, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $20. eventbrite.com.
Curtis Stigers Capital High Benefit Concert: Proceeds benefit the high school’s music programs. 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise. $15 advance at the school, or by calling 854-4592 for will call. $20 at the door.
Adam Devine: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $29.50 and $35. egyptiantheatre.net.
March
Ballet Idaho’s Spring Fashion Show: Appetizers, fashions, auction, and exclusive Peter Pan inspired dance performances on the runway. 7 p.m. March 2, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. $40-$100. balletidaho.org.
Young Dubliners: 8 p.m. March 3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb.
“Dirty Dancing — The Classic Story on Stage”: 2 and 8 p.m. March 4, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 5, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $50-$75. Ticketmaster.
To Die For Chocolate Festival: Chocolate tasting, no-host beer and wine, music, more. Portion of the proceeds benefitting the Eagle/Garden City RotaryClub. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 4, Meridian Senior Center at Kleiner Park, 1920 N. Records Ave. $15, includes five tastings. todieforchocolatefestival.com.
Rachel Barton Pine: Internationally-acclaimed violinist, backed by Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra. 7 p.m. March 4, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $20-$30 general, $10-$20 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Victims of Entertainment’s “Daddy-o’s Demise” Murder Mystery Dinner: 7 p.m. March 4, Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave., Glenns Ferry. $65, includes three-course dinner and glass of wine. crossingswinery.com.
Black Tiger Sex Machine: 8 p.m. March 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Dabin, Kai Wachi.
The Cadillac Three: 8 p.m. March 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $17.50. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Quaker City Night Hawks.
Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m. March 5, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25 and $30. TicketWeb.
I Prevail: 7 p.m. March 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 day of show. Special guests: Wage War, Islander, Assuming We Survive.
Adelitas Way: 8 p.m. March 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $14. TicketWeb. $16 day of show.
Datsik: 8 p.m. March 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show. Opening: Crizzly, Virtual Riot.
Boise Roadster Show: Noon to 10 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 11 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 12, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Admission ranges from $3 to $12. 938-8986, firebirdonline.com.
Chiara String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. March 10, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
Boise Philharmonic: Eric Garcia, violinist David Kim and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ March 10: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ March 11: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
Idaho Dance Theatre’s “Interface”: 8 p.m. March 10-11; 2 p.m. March 12, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $40 preferred, $25 general, $20 seniors, active military, BSU staff, $15 students, $10 children 10 and younger. idahodancetheatre.org.
Minus the Bear: 8 p.m. March 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18.50. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Beach Slang, Sand.
Jeff Dunham: 5 p.m. March 11, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35.50 and $47.50. Ticketmaster.
Strangelove: 8 p.m. March 11, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $5 first 100 tickets sold, $10 second 100 tickets, $15 general ($20 door), $25 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: The Smites.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “Incognito” by Nick Payne. 7 p.m. March 13, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Lake Street Dive: 8 p.m. March 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $23 day of show. Opening: Joey Dosik.
Alina Kiryayeva: 7 p.m. March 15, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Rock and Worship Roadshow: Featuring Rend Collective, Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Jordan Feliz, Family Force 5, more. 7 p.m. March 16, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10 at the door.
Ballet Idaho’s NewDance, Up Close: Dancers are given the chance to choreograph works for their fellow dancers. 8 p.m. March 16-17; 2 and 8 p.m. March 18; 4 p.m. March 19, Esther Performing Arts Academy Annex, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. $20 and $25. 343-0556, balletidaho.org.
Gentri — The Gentlemen Trio: 7:30 p.m. March 18, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $22 and $26. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Josh Abbott Band: 8 p.m. March 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 day of show.
Panic! At The Disco: 7 p.m. March 19, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $27.50-$47.50. Ticketmaster.
Yonder Mountain String Band: 8 p.m. March 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show. Opening: The Lil’ Smokies.
Journey: 7:30 p.m. March 20, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $29.50-$95. Ticketmaster. Opening: Asia.
Treefort Music Fest: Highlights include Touche Amore, Dead Meadow, The Coathangers, Kishi Bashi, Thunderpussy, AJJ, Alvvays and Kate Tempest. March 22-26, various venues, Downtown Boise. $165 five-day wristbands. Prices go up March 1. treefortmusicfest.com.
Phillip Phillips: 7 p.m. March 23, Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley. $50 and $60. ticketswest.com.
Boise Flower and Garden Show: Shop for the latest in landscape design, garden art and decor, yard furniture, plants, decks, greenhouse, more. Also, display gardens, seminars, orchid and bonsai displays, wine nights, a silent auction. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 24-25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. gardenshowboise.com.
Eric Church: 8 p.m. March 24, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $24-$89. Ticketmaster.
“SPAY”ghetti No Balls Fundraiser: Benefits individuals and families that cannot afford to spay and neuter their dogs and cats. 5 to 9 p.m. March 26, The Riverside Ballroom, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $35 each or $260 for a table of 8, before March 12. After March 12, $50 and $360. snipidaho.org.
Social Distortion: 8 p.m. March 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $35. TicketWeb. Opening: Jade Jackson.
Greensky Bluegrass: 7 p.m. March 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27
“Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science”: Songs, comedy, puppets and food demonstrations. 8 p.m. March 30, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$100. Ticketmaster.
The Young Irelanders: 7 p.m. March 31, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $20-$30 general, $10-$20 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Louie Anderson: 8 p.m. March 31, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50 and $34.50. TicketWeb.
Tribute to Waylon an Willie w/Mighty Red Melons: 8 p.m. March 31, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $20 and $28. 866-3533, americanamusicseries.net. Opening: Twangtown.
April
The Maine: 7:30 p.m. April 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. Special guests: The Mowgli’s, Beach Weather. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27
Gene Harris Jazz Festival: April 5-7, Boise. 426-3099, geneharris.boisestate.edu.
Garrison Keillor: Insight and stories from writer and humorist best known for his live radio variety show, A Prairie Home Companion. 7:30 p.m. April 5, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $45 and $55. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Tech N9ne: 7:30 p.m. April 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28. TicketWeb. Special guests: Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru.
Newsboys: 7 p.m. April 6, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25, $45 and $100. ICTickets.
Brian Wilson: 8 p.m. April 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55, $73 and $125. Ticketmaster.
Boise Philharmonic: Brett Mitchell and the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ April 7: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ April 8: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
Grouplove: 8:30 p.m. April 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show. Canceled
Taste and Craft (formerly Taste 208): 55 local and regional vendors serving samples of beer, wine and spirits from Idaho and all over the world. 6 to 9 p.m. April 8, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. $50 Grand Tasting, $75 VIP. tastecraftevent.com.
Judah and The Lion: 8 p.m. April 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Local Natives: 8 p.m. April 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show.
Gryphon Piano Trio: With clarinetist James Campbell. 7:30 p.m. April 14, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
Beats Antique: 8 p.m. April 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $24 day of show.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Clean House”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, April 19-May 6; 2 p.m. matinees April 29 and May 6, 854 Fulton St. $34 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays, $20 matinees, $18 preview (April 20), $16 all student tickets. Pay-what-you-want preview is April 19. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy: 7:30 p.m. April 22, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $59.50. Ticketmaster.
Ballet Idaho’s “Peter Pan”: 8 p.m. April 21; 2 and 8 p.m. April 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $43 and $58. Ticketmaster.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen. 7 p.m. April 24, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Cherish the Ladies: 7 p.m. April 25, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Granger Smith: 7 p.m. April 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Earl Dibbles Jr. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27
Johnny Mathis: 7:30 p.m. April 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55-$150. Ticketmaster.
Women of the World: Mentored by Bobbie McFerrin, these four women from Italy, Japan, Haiti and India blend their voices in over 29 languages in a cappella arrangements from across the globe. 7 p.m. April 28, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Bastille: 7 p.m. April 29, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35 and $45. Ticketmaster.
Pooch Pageant: Doggie beauty pageant with two categories: natural and glitz. Benefits the Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry. 1 to 4 p.m. April 30, Wyndham Garden Boise Airport, 3300 S. Vista Ave. Go to poochpageant.org for contestant applications and to register as a spectator.
Chris Tomlin: Special guests Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC, and Jason Barton. 7 p.m. April 30, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $15-$69.75. Ticketmaster.
May
Brian Regan: 8 p.m. May 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $52.50. Ticketmaster.
The 1975: 8 p.m. May 3, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $35 and $45. CenturyLink Arena. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27
Micky and The Motorcars: 8 p.m. May 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: 8 p.m. May 5-6; 2 p.m. May 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $47.50-$70. Ticketmaster.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors: 8 p.m. May 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “The Rabbit in the Moon” by Dwayne Blackaller and Matthew Cameron Clark. 7 p.m. May 8, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Four: Four saxophone players play jazz favorites along with custom compositions. 7 p.m. May 12, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Testament: 8 p.m. May 12, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 general ($30 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Sepultura, Prong.
Y&T: 8 p.m. May 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 day of show.
Odesza: 7 p.m. May 20, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $35. TicketWeb. $40 day of show. On sale at 11 a.m. Jan. 27
Foxygen: 8 p.m. May 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: 7:30 p.m. May 25, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $67.50 and $117.50. Ticketmaster.
Sun Valley Wellness Festival: Features top wellness experts with more than 30 presentations and workshops addressing diverse aspects of body, mind, spirit, and environmental wellness. May 26-29, Sun Valley Resort, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets, passes and schedule at sunvalleywellness.org.
June
Celtic Woman ‘Voices of Angels’: 7:30 p.m. June 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39-$99. Ticketmaster.
Santana: 7:30 p.m. June 27, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $71.50. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27
July
Train/O.A.R.: 7 p.m. July 13, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50, $55 and $75. ICTickets. Opening: Natasha Bedingfield. On sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27
