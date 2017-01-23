McCall Winter Carnival opens this weekend, celebrates ‘1 Valley, 100 Years’

The Monster Dog Pull returns to the McCall Winter Carnival this year.
Courtesy of MCPAWS
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
With a theme of "Beyond Tomorrow," the traditional McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade made its way through downtown McCall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.
Robert Allen
For the Idaho Statesman
Comments