2469 E. Woods End Court in Boise: "Lights On Woods End" is a free holiday light show set to music. From a 20-foot pixel tree that plays animation, to the singing Christmas trees, there is something for the entire family. Watch the show from the comfort of your car while listening on your radio, or park and walk in. The house is an official donation drop off for Toys for Tots — bring new, unwrapped toys.