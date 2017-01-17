Boise-based cartoonist and filmmaker will launch JUMP’s ‘Local Innovators’ series

Steve Moore is one creative guy. He will share his story and launch JUMP’s Local Innovators lecture series. A former prize-winning journalist, Moore moved to Boise 20 years ago to develop his internationally syndicated sports comic strip “In the Bleachers.” Since then he’s become the creator of the animated feature films “Open Season,” about a domesticated grizzly bear who must fend for himself in the wilds of Idaho, and “Alpha & Omega,” about Canadian wolves trying to relocate in the U.S. He’s also now a book author. His latest venture is “King of the Bench” (HarperCollins Children’s Books), a series of four comic novels that come out in March.
1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, JUMP Room, fifth floor, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Free with registration at JUMPBoise.org.
Comments