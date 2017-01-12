Annual Fly Fishing Expo brings international fishermen, other experts to Boise

Check out the latest gear and hone your fly-tying and casting skills at the Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo. Produced by the Boise Valley Fly Fishers, this event brings top exhibitors with the latest gear, along with experts to help you sharpen your techniques. Classes are for beginners through seasoned pros. You can learn to tie flies with bear hair, and build your own rods and nets. This year, you’ll hear fascinating tales from one of the world’s foremost expert fly fisherman, Jeff Currier, pictured, and Oregon-based outfitter and expert caster Travis Johnson.
Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $8 admission, free for children 13 and younger. bvffexpo.com.
