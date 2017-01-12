BodyTraffic blends contemporary styles

BodyTraffic, one of the hottest contemporary concert dance companies in the West, will perform in Boise on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Morrison Center. Based in Los Angeles and founded by Lillian Barbeito and Tina Finkelman Berkett, BodyTraffic performs a dynamic mix of work by some of the top choreographers today, including “o2Joy,” pictured, by The Bakery founder Richard Siegal. Since its founding in 2007, BodyTraffic has surged to the forefront of the concert dance world, being named “the company of the future” by The Joyce Theater Foundation and one of Dance Magazine’s 25 to Watch in 2013.
Dana Oland
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 and $40. Ticketmaster.
Comments