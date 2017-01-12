The Latest: Arizona DPS says wounded trooper out of surgery

The Latest on a shooting in which a state trooper was wounded (all times local):
5 p.m.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have identified the trooper who was shot and wounded along Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.
They say Edward Anderson is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after the incident early Thursday.
The 27-year veteran underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to a shoulder and arm.
A suspect fought with the trooper before being fatally shot by a driver who stopped to help.
Authorities say a possible motive for the attack on the trooper remains unclear.
The shooting occurred at the scene of a rollover crash in which a woman was ejected and fatally injured.
DPS officials say Anderson spotted the wreck as he responded to a report of shots being fired at another motorist's vehicle.
9:40 a.m.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper shot and wounded along Interstate 10 west of Phoenix was "ambushed" by a suspect who then fought with the trooper before being fatally shot by a driver who stopped to help.
Officials say the incident happened early Thursday morning at the scene of a roll-over wreck from which a female of unknown age was ejected and fatally injured.
No identities were released but officials say the trooper is a 27-year veteran who has a severe gunshot wound in his shoulder-upper chest area.
Officials say the trooper spotted the roll-over wreck as he responded to a motorist's report of shots being fired at the motorist's vehicle, which was not the roll-over vehicle.
They don't know a possible motive for the attack on the trooper.
8 a.m.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Highway Patrol trooper was shot and wounded after responding to the scene of a roll-over wreck on Interstate 10 about 55 miles west of downtown Phoenix Thursday morning.
The DPS says there was an altercation at the scene between the trooper and a suspect which resulted in the trooper being shot through the shoulder and the suspect also being shot.
The DPS says the trooper should be OK but that the suspect's condition isn't known. Media outlets reported that helicopters airlifted the trooper and another person from the roll-over and shooting scene.
The incident closed westbound I-10 about 55 miles west of downtown Phoenix and the state Department of Transportation suggested that westbound travelers use State Route 85 and Interstate 8 as alternative routes.
7:40 a.m.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms that a state trooper was shot and wounded in a Thursday morning incident that closed westbound Interstate 10 about 55 miles west of downtown Phoenix.
DPS Director Frank Milstead says in a Twitter post the trooper was shot but that he apparently "will be OK after some recovery."
No additional information has been released but media outlets reporter the trooper and another person were airlifted to a hospital in Goodyear and that the trooper was shot after he responded to a wreck near Tonopah.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said westbound I-10 would be closed for an extended period.
ADOT suggested that traffic headed for California and western Arizona use State Route 85 and Interstate 8 as alternate routes.
6:15 a.m.
Westbound Interstate 10 is closed about 55 miles west of downtown Phoenix because of what authorities call "police activity," and medical helicopters have flown at least two patients to a hospital in a Phoenix suburb.
Media outlets report that the incident Thursday morning involved shooting, but state Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says no information is immediately available.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says an extended closure of westbound I-10 near Tonopah is expected and it suggests using State Route 85 and Interstate 8 as alternate routes for traffic headed toward western Arizona and California.
ADOT says eastbound lanes of I-10 remain open.
