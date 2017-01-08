Partial list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards

Partial list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:
MOTION PICTURES:
—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land."
—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals."
—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, "Fences."
—Animated Film: "Zootopia."
—Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."
—Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land."
—Original Song, Motion Picture: "City of Stars," "La La Land."
—Foreign Language Film: "Elle."
TELEVISION:
—Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath."
—TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta."
—Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."
—Limited Series or TV Movie: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
—Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager."
—Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager."
—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
—Supporting Actress, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager."
