Wedding shows in Boise, Nampa will help you plan the walk down the aisle

▪ The annual Wedding Party Show offers more than 100 vendors who can give you ideas for everything from the walk down the aisle to the exotic honeymoon. Attend one of the fashion shows (noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday) and you could win one of the $1,000 prizes at each show. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Tickets are $7 in advance at TheWeddingPartyShow.com; $10 at the door.
▪ The Idaho Wedding Experience is a one-day extravaganza where you’ll find answers to all your bridal questions. There will be hourly prizes, lots of giveaways, swag bags and more than 50 professionals from caterers to photographers. It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Tickets are $7 at TheIdahoWeddingExperience.com and the door.
