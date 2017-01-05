The Idaho Laugh Fest brings a slate of local, regional and national comics to Boise

The fourth annual Idaho Laugh Fest launches Thursday, Jan. 12, with performances and workshops with local, regional and national comedians — including “Last Comic Standing” semifinalist Fortune Feimster (pictured), Boise’s Matt Bragg and Seattle comic Steve Soelberg. You’ll find performances of standup and improv at the Egyptian Theatre, Balcony Club and Liquid Laughs, with workshops on storytelling and Theater Basics at JUMP. This year’s fest benefits A New Beginning Adoption Agency.
Jan. 12-15 (Thursday through Sunday), at venues around Boise. Tickets range from free to $30 at IdahoLaughFest.com.
