Richard’s will now open Jan. 9 in Downtown Boise, and the Canyon County Co-op closes

Seasoned Boise chef and restaurateur Richard Langston will have to wait one more week to open his signature restaurant Richard’s at the Inn at 500 Capitol.
“Trying to open a restaurant Christmas week was taking a risk,” Langston says. “There are just too many unfinished details.”
The cause is a few last-minute construction delays, some related to the extreme weather of the past month. The restaurant will open officially Monday, Jan. 9, rather than on Jan. 2.
“We’ll have everything in place, with all the finishing touches,” Langston says.
Langston has been the chef and owner at restaurants in Boise’s Hyde Park and the North End since the 1990s. Langston closed Richard’s Cafe Vicino at 808 W. Fort St., last week.
The swanky boutique hotel itself plans to open Jan. 17, and room reservations are being taken now. The hotel’s grand opening celebration will be Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12.
Look for more details about Richard’s in next week’s Scene.
Sockeye overhauls menu at both brewpubs
Sockeye Grill and Brewery recently revamped its all-day menu at both Boise locations, 3019 N. Cole Road and 12542 W. Fairview Ave.
You can still order a few standouts from the former menu, including the Hell-Diver finger steaks ($10.50) and Galena Gold clams ($10.95), but executive chef Dan Hihath’s upgraded menu surely has some items that are destined to become favorites for those who come to quaff the brewpub’s handcrafted beers. A pint of Winterfest Seasonal Ale is definitely a good way to take the chill off during the frozen months.
The appetizer portion of the menu now boasts smoked bone-in wings ($11.99), sockeye salmon spread ($10.95) and poutine ($9), a pile of crispy fries topped with white cheddar curds, demi-glace and bits of apple wood-smoked bacon.
New entrées include meatloaf ($12.50; served with garlicky smashed potatoes and sautéed veggies) and pan-seared Hagerman Valley trout ($15) draped in lemon-pecan pan sauce with hints of sage.
Of course, you can still get Sockeye’s signature burgers and sandwiches, but a seared ahi tuna burger ($11.50) and poblano chicken sandwich ($10.95) were added to the lineup.
Sockeye on Cole Road is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Fairview Avenue location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Online: sockeyebrew.com.
Winemaker events in McCall
Chef Gary Kucy, of Hotel McCall’s Rupert’s Restaurant, 1101 N. 3rd St., McCall, will tickle your taste buds with winemaker dinners and tastings, featuring some of the best regional and international wines, during the McCall Winter Carnival.
On Monday, Jan. 30, Walla Walla winery Dunham Cellars will be featured. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Kucy will host an Old World and New World wines tasting with appetizer pairings. On Wednesday, Feb 1, dinner will showcase four big Walla Walla reds.
Prices vary for each. You can make reservations now at at RupertsAtHotelMcCall.com or by calling, (208) 634-8108. Look for the menus to go online in the next two weeks.
Dutch Bros. debuts at City Center Plaza
In late November, Dutch Bros. Coffee opened a sit-down espresso bar in the Clearwater Building, 777 Main St., at City Center Plaza in Downtown Boise.
Here you can get specialty espresso drinks a la Dutch in an urban setting, not to mention a profusion of company merchandise such as hats and those ubiquitous stickers that you see on cars all over town.
Besides coffee, the menu includes smoothies, freezes, teas and signature energy drinks. In terms of food, the espresso bar keeps it simple with assorted muffins and granola bars.
Dutch Bros., an Oregon-based franchiser, is known for fast, friendly service and its community mindedness. The company and the various stores constantly host fundraisers for non-profit organizations and citizens in need.
Dutch Bros. at City Center Plaza is open 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Another Dutch Bros. recently opened in Boise’s North End, at 1423 W. State St. This location has a drive-through and limited indoor seating.
Online: dutchbros.com.
Canyon County Co-op calls it quits
Canyon County Co-op, 1415 1st St. S., in Nampa’s Belle District, closed Dec. 20 after being open less than a year.
The natural foods co-op opened its doors last January to the delight of Canyon County shoppers looking for locally produced food and libations. But the co-op, which had around 2,000 members, didn’t attract enough new members and customers in general to keep the store going into 2017.
A post on the co-op’s Facebook page states that all the equipment (reach-in coolers, freezers, shelving, etc.) is for sale. The store liquidated its inventory of food and beverages two weeks ago.
Dine at Soldier Mountain
Soldier Mountain Ski Area, 1043 N. Soldier Creek Road near Fairfield, opened for the season Dec. 15.
The bar and grill at the lodge is now under the direction of Renee Eldredge, whose husband and son are on the ski patrol at Soldier Mountain. She has a knack for cooking homespun fare designed to warm up skiers and snowboarders.
For breakfast (8 to 11 a.m. Thursday-Sunday), you can take the chill off with biscuits and gravy, oatmeal and muffins, as well as pancakes and breakfast sandwiches on weekends. The lunch menu (offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday) sticks with basics such as hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chili, grilled cheese sandwiches and soup. New items on the menu this year include nachos, soft pretzels and pizza by the slice.
“We’re getting pizzas from Jim Dandy’s in Fairfield. They make good pies,” co-owner Diane McFerran says.
The bar area, where you can get draft microbrews, wine and shots of the hard stuff, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Online: soldiermountain.com.
Wild Root now serving dinner
Downtown Boise’s bistro Wild Root Cafe opened just over a year ago for breakfast and lunch, winning accolades for its locally driven, inventive cuisine, with an accent on vegan and vegetarian. Now the team of chef Michael Trebbi and manager Anne-Marie Trebbi is keeping the restaurant open until 8 p.m. for dinner three nights a week (Thursdays through Saturdays).
The couple quietly started serving dinner at the restaurant in October. Now, they’ve got their feet under them and are more fully developing the evening menu, with entrees such as waygu beef and root vegetables ($19), and rabbit confit with spaetzle ($16). The menu also features salads, small plates and other entrees, inspired by Michael Trebbi’s hot-plate lunch specials.
The dinner menu features the same casual, friendly counter service where you order at the register, and the waitstaff delivers your meal.
Check out all the menus at WildRootCafe.com at 276 N. 8th St. Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays; and brunch is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 856-8956.
Submit restaurant news and tips to scene@idahostatesman.com.
Comments