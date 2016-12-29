Wild Root Cafe & Market adds dinners to its Downtown restaurant three nights a week

Downtown Boise’s bistro Wild Root Cafe and Market opened just over a year ago for breakfast and lunch, winning accolades for its locally driven, inventive cuisine, with an accent on vegan and vegetarian. Now the team of chef Michael Trebbi and manager Anne-Marie Trebbi is keeping the restaurant open until 8 p.m. for dinner three nights a week (Thursdays through Saturdays).
The couple quietly started serving dinner at the restaurant in October. Now, they’ve got their feet under them and are more fully developing the evening menu, with entrees such as waygu beef and root vegetables ($19), and rabbit confit with spaetzle ($16). The menu also features salads, small plates and other entrees, inspired by Michael Trebbi’s hot-plate lunch specials.
The dinner menu features the same casual, friendly counter service where you order at the register, and the waitstaff delivers your meal.
Check out all the menus at WildRootCafe.com at 276 N. 8th St. Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays; and brunch is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 856-8956.
Comments