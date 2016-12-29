This is your last weekend to enjoy the dazzling light display at Winter Garden aGlow

If you haven’t seen the lights at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Winter Garden aGlow yet this year, better get a move on. You have one more weekend to bask in the holiday warmth of more than 300,000 twinkling LED lights. It’s the perfect treat to share with visiting friends and family, or as just a bright and shiny way to enter 2017. You’ll also find the Holiday Express (G-scale model train), hot drinks and cookies.
6 to 9:30 p.m. daily (last admission at 8:45 p.m.), through Jan. 1, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $8 general; $4 children 5-12 and garden members; free for ages 4 and younger. Admission is $2 more Fridays-Saturdays. 343-8649, IdahoBotanicalGarden.org.
