Comedian Sean Peabody to spread Christmas cheer in Boise

Downtown Boise won’t shut down for Christmas weekend, but entertainment options will be more limited than usual. If you’re looking for a fun night out, stand-up comedian Sean Peabody has you covered. The Boise-based funny man, who calls himself “the Hawaiian comedian,” will headline Liquid Laughs — including performing a show on Christmas. “Sean Peabody is hysterical,” Liquid Laughs owner Jeremy Aevermann says. “I have him usually around Christmas because his shows are so relatable. When he is telling his funny stories, everyone has been there in some sort of way.” He’s not a dirty comic, Aevermann adds, just edgy enough — and always high-energy: “He will bring that much-needed Christmas cheer even if you don’t need it.”
8 and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24 ($12), 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, ($10), Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. LiquidBoise.com.
Comments