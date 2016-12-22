See five historic churches on Dec. 26 walk

The Les Bois Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is again hosting its annual Downtown Boise Christmas Church Walk. The walk is free and self-guided. It will end with a public Christmas Music Sing at St. John’s Cathedral from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Organist Ray Morvant will provide accompaniment. The five churches on this year’s walk are Capitol City Christian Church at 615 N. 9th St.; First Presbyterian Church at 950 W. State St.; Immanuel Lutheran Church at 707 W. Fort St.; St. John’s Roman Catholic Cathedral at 775 N. 8th St.; and St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral at 518 N. 8th St. Walkers can pick up maps and begin their tour at any of the five churches.
Read more about the churches on the tour on the Idaho Statesman’s Explore section on Saturday, Dec. 24.
3 to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26. The walk is free. Learn more on the American Guild of Organists website: agoboise.org.
