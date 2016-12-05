Celebrate the holidays with Santa, lights, fun run at the 2016 Eagle Country Christmas

The city of Eagle will light its tree and kindle the holiday spirit with fun for the whole family at the annual Eagle Country Christmas. You’ll find a Christmas Market, musical performance, free carriage rides, a kids activity tent from 1 to 5 p.m. and photos with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. The “Reindeer Ramble” fun run takes off at 4:15 p.m. from Creekside Fellowship Church, 350 E. State St., ($19), and there is cookie and cocoa tasting all day. You also can drop-off your gently used coats, gloves and hats for the Coats 4 Kids drive.
Dana Oland
1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. All events are at Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle, unless otherwise noted. Tree lighting is at 5:37 p.m. Free.
Comments