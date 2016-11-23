Entertainment

November 23, 2016 5:26 PM

Buy some soup and a beautiful bowl at The Idaho Foodbank’s fundraiser, Empty Bowls

By Dana Oland

Take a break from the Black Friday madness to help The Idaho Foodbank feed those in need at its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. This year, chefs from 20 local restaurants — including Fork, Lucky Fins and Cottonwood Grille — are preparing hot gourmet soups to delight your palate, served up by dozens of volunteers. Here’s how it works: You buy a ceramic bowl — handcrafted and hand-painted by an area artist, child or community member (there are 3,400 bowls to choose from) — and fill with soup and enjoy.

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, The Grove Plaza, off 8th and Main streets, in Downtown Boise. Bowls start at $10.

