Boise will light the city’s Giving Tree in The Grove on Nov. 25 to kick off the season

Bundle up, sip hot cider and help celebrate the season in Downtown Boise with Mayor Dave Bieter, the Frim Fram Four and community carolers as they light the night with music and community, and flip the switch on the city’s Giving Tree. It’s a sure way to spark the holiday spirit of warmth and generosity. The Giving Tree benefits the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Take a tag, fill the need written on it and deliver it to the WCA, 720 W. Washington St., or any Treasure Valley Zions Bank branch. (The Capitol tree will be lit three days later; details, page 19.)
5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, Grove Plaza, off 8th and Main streets, Boise. DowntownBoise.org.
