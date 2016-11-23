Festivals of Trees provide a forest of holiday fun

The Ford Idaho Center will glitter with an array of creatively decorated trees and wreaths for the Canyon County Festival of Trees. You’ll find a holiday craft fair with gift and decor items, an entertainment stage, food vendors and more. Plus, kids can get their pictures with Santa (3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25; noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 26; and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 27). The event benefits the Canyon County’s Meals on Wheels program.
Dana Oland
1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27; Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $4 general, $3 seniors, $2 children, $12 family. CanyonCountyFestivalOfTrees.com.
▪ The Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is twinkling in Boise with 90 decorated trees, as well as wreaths and other decor items, a gift shop, Santa’s North Pole Village, interactive train and LEGO displays, Fables & Fantasies live characters, Balloonies and a stage full of entertainment.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27; Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $7 general, $5 military, $4 seniors and children 3-12, free for 2 and younger; $30 family pass for up to six people. 367-8733, SaintAlphonsus.org/festival.
