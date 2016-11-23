Tree lightings highlight Treasure Valley events in the next few days

Concerts
Marcus Eaton: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $23 general, $28 preferred. Brown Paper Tickets. $27 and $32 at the door.
Copeland: 9 p.m. Nov. 25, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $22 at the door. Opening: Rae Cassidy.
Blues Addicts: Live album recording show with the Brass Tacks Horns. 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Red Lion Downtowner, 1800 Fairview Ave., Boise. $10. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 at the door.
Chaz Browne: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $10 general, $15 preferred. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 and $20 at the door.
Danny Blaqk and the Galaxy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $8. TicketWeb. $10 at the door. Opening: Lakoda, The Lost Men.
Brothers Osborne: 7 p.m. Nov. 27, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25. egyptiantheatre.net.
Aesop Rock: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show. Opening: Rob Sonic, DJ Zone.
Sad13: 7 p.m. Nov. 28, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $8. TicketWeb. $10 at the door. Opening: Vagabon, Bijouxx.
Idaho Ho Ho Live: In celebration of the seventh installment of the Idaho Ho Ho holiday benefit CD series, musicians from this year’s album will perform mini-sets as a preview of the Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert Dec. 3 at Visual Arts Collective. 6 p.m. Dec. 1, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. 344-8010. Free.
The Pretty Reckless: 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb. $25 day of show. Opening: Holy White Hounds, Them Evils.
“Wreck the Halls with Bret Michaels”: With Warrant, L.A. Guns, RATT. 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Postponed.
Solitary Band: The Neil Diamond Experience: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $10 general, $15 preferred. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 and $20 at the door.
Tommy Emmanuel: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $34.50 and $49.50. egyptiantheatre.net. $40 and $55 day of show.
Boise Rock School End of Fall Session Gig: More than 50 bands. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3, The Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. $5 suggested donation. 572-5055, boiserockschool.com.
Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert: Performers include Davey Jones and The Spiders From Bars, Pat Folkner, Michaela French, Emily Stanton Band, SFM – Steve Fulton Music, Leta Neustaedter, The Fool Squad, Ben N Fletcher, Kelly Lynae. Benefits The Idaho Foodbank. 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $10. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 at the door.
Harlis Sweetwater Band: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $18 preferred. Brown Paper Tickets. $18 and $21 at the door.
Jeff Hamilton Trio: 7 p.m. Dec. 4, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $45. 426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
Come Together Kuna Community Choir Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Kuna Performing Arts Center, 637 E. Deer Flat Road. Free, but tickets required to reserve a seat. 850-5784, ComeTogetherKuna@gmail.com.
Classical
Boise Philharmonic’s Handel’s Messiah: 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, St. John’s Cathedral, 775 N. 8th St., Boise. $30 advance, $35 at the door. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
Meridian Symphony Orchestra: “A Season to Celebrate” featuring holiday favorites including “Adeste Fidelis,” “T’was the Night Before Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride.” Special guests Boise State University choirs. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Boise. $11 general, $9 senior/student/military, $4 children (with adult purchase). 891-2721, meridiansymphony.org.
Theater
Opening
Boise Little Theater’s “Miracle on 34th Street”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 25-26, Dec. 2-3 and 9-10; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1 and 8; 2 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and 10, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 17; 2 p.m. matinees Dec. 4 and 11, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Seven Santas”: 11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 10, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $10. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1; 8 p.m. Dec. 2; 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40-$75 Tuesday-Thursday, $50-$80 Friday-Saturday. Ticketmaster.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “A Nighttime Survival Guide”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 17; 2 p.m. matinees Dec. 10 and 17, 854 Fulton St. $34 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays, $20 matinees, $18 preview (Dec. 1), $16 all student tickets. Pay-what-you-want preview is Nov. 30. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Emmett Multi-Church Musical: 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Emmett Church of the Nazarene, 1144 N. Washington Ave. Bring canned food donations for the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition.
Dance
Social
Treasure Valley Singles dance: Live bands. Singles and couples older than 21 welcome. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays, Eagles Lodge, 118 11th Ave. N., Nampa. $6 members, $7 nonmembers. 887-8870, treasurevalleysingles.weebly.com.
Things To Do
Tree Lightings
Downtown Boise Tree Lighting: Boise Mayor David Bieter will light the tree (approx. 6:55 p.m.), music by Frim Fram Four, caroling. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25, Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise. downtownboise.org. Free.
Downtown Nampa Tree Lighting: Carriage rides will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. and DreamWeaver Musical Theatre will perform songs at 5 p.m. from the holiday production, “Yes Virginia.” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Horse Mural Park, 12the Avenue and 1st Street, Nampa. Free.
Magic on Main Street, Lighted Parade and Community Tree Lighting: Parade at 6 p.m. Nov. 26, Emmett, followed by tree lighting at Pioneer Park, Washington Avenue and Main Street. 365-3485, business.emmettidaho.com. Free.
Idaho Capitol Tree Lighting: Featuring the Idaho Army National Guard’s 25th Army Band, and caroling by Opera Idaho and the Andrus Elementary School choir. At 6 p.m. move inside for a cookie and hot chocolate reception and donated children’s books by Scholastic Publisher. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Free.
Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting: Line up at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Marsing High School football field, 209 8th Ave. W. Parade begins at dark and ends at Island Park for the community tree lighting. marsingcity.com. Free.
Christmas Spirit and Lighting Ceremony: Light show, tree lighting (6 p.m.), pictures with Santa, magician, carolers, readers theatre performance of “A Christmas Carol,” food and drinks available for purchase. 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 6th Ave., Ontario. (541) 889-8191. Free.
Meridian Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting: Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street. Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd will light the tree between 7 and 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks. Also, hot chocolate stations and free outdoor showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 6 p.m. prior to the parade. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2, Generations Plaza, Main Street and E. Idaho Ave., Meridian. christmasinmeridian.org. Free.
Star Tree Lighting: Santa Claus, cookies and cocoa, Christmas carols, and Gingerbread House Contest. 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Star City Hall, 10769 W. State St. Free.
Idaho City Christmas Celebration: Free pictures with Santa, breakfast with Mrs. Claus (8 a.m.), Christmas bazaar and flea market, tree lighting ceremony with Santa’s arrival at 5 p.m., hay wagon rides, classic movies screenings, caroling, ugly sweater contests, more. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3, Idaho City. (208) 392-4159, idahocitychamber.org. Free.
Festivals/Fairs
Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees: Decorated trees, wreaths and holiday decor, with special family events and visits with Santa. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 25-27, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $7 general, $5 military, $4 seniors ($2 senior day special Nov. 23) and children 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger; $30 family pass. 367-8733, saintalphonsus.org/festival.
▪ Nov. 28: Fashion show and luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sold out.
Canyon County Festival of Trees: Decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces, pictures and breakfast with Santa, kids holiday crafts, holiday bazaar, entertainment, silent auction. Benefits Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels. 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $4 general, $3 seniors, $2 children, $12 family. canyoncountyfestivaloftrees.com.
▪ Nov. 26: Paint and Sip Night, 6:30-9 p.m. $25.
▪ Nov. 28: Gala dinner and auction, 5:30 p.m. $80.
Winter Garden aGlow: Display of more than 300,000 sparkling lights with special visits from Santa and his reindeer Prancer, the Holiday Express (G-scale model train), local choirs, hot drinks and cookies. 6 to 9:30 p.m. daily (last admission at 8:45 p.m.), through Jan. 1 (closed Nov. 29-Dec. 1 for exclusive parties), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $8 general, $4 children 5-12 and garden members, free for ages 4 and younger. Admission is $2 more Fridays-Saturdays. 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Boise Farmers Market Indoor Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 17, BoDo, 8th and Fulton streets, Boise. theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 17, 8th Street — Main to State streets, Boise. 345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Caldwell Model Railroad Club Holiday Open House: Expanded model railroad layout with special holiday trains for kids, a scavenger hunt, children’s activities, drinks and snacks. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10, Caldwell Model Railroad Club and Historical Society, 809 Dearborn St. 870-3632. Free.
The Village Holiday Events: The Village at Meridian, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane.
▪ Photos with Santa, noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 24.
▪ Breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 17, Backstage Bistro.
▪ Storytime with Santa’s Helpers, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through Dec. 21.
Holiday Open House: Local vendors, music, treats, wine, visits with Santa. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, Edwards Greenhouse, 4106 Sand Creek, Boise. 342-7548. Free.
Claus ‘N’ Paws: Photo opportunities with Santa, holiday crafts, face painting, animal residents receiving their holiday gifts. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. 608-7760. Free.
Meridian Children’s Winterland Festival: Pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, toy building, games, more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road. Admission is a cash or canned food donation to the Meridian Food Bank. 489-0538, meridiancity.org/christmas.
Treasure Valley Night Light Parade “Christmas Around the World”: Also, visit with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. at the fire station. 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Blaine Street, Caldwell. caldwellchamber.org.
Films
Holiday Matinee Canned Food Drive: Encore presentation of “The Peanuts Movie” for a canned food donation to the Meridian Food Bank. 10 a.m. Nov. 25-26, Majestic 18 Cinemas, 2140 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian. 893-5028.
Food and Drink
Empty Bowls: Select a handcrafted, handpainted bowl and then fill with hot soup donated by local restaurants. Benefit for The Idaho Foodbank. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25, The Grove plaza, North 8th and West Main streets, Boise. Bowls start at $10.
Wine Sale and Holiday Open House: Wines from Hells Canyon Winery and sister brand, Zhoo Zhoo will be served, as well as treats, buy-one-get-one-free case specials, food available from F & J Grilling. Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Hells Canyon Winery, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell. $10 at the door, $8 wine club members, includes tasting and souvenir stemless glass. zhoozhoo.com.
Payette Brewing Black Friday: Celebration of dark beer featuring imperial stouts and porters by Payette and breweries from around the country, food trucks, music, $4 drink tokens. Also, serves as the release of Payette’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Twelve Gauge Imperial Stout in 22 oz. bottles. 1 to 10 p.m. Nov. 25, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. payetteblackfriday.com. Free.
Guardian Ball: Black tie event with a Warrior induction ceremony, live auction, dinner, music by Frim Fram Four, and award-winning cartoonists drawing personalized cartoons for the crowd. Benefit for the Wyakin Foundation. 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 3, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $75. wyakin.org.
Specialty Shows
Boise Christmas Show: More than 300 vendors, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. boisechristmasshow.com.
Other Events
Live Nativity: Petting zoo and Clyde the Camel, musical entertainment, crafts, puppet show, hot drinks and soup. Collections of non-perishable food for The Idaho Foodbank. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Eagle Seventh-day Adventist Church, 538 W. State St. Free.
Live Nativity: With musical entertainment. 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8620 Goddard St., Boise. Free.
Spectator Sports
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball: Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20 general, $9-$19 seniors, $8-$18 juniors. 426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
▪ vs. PC Presbyterian, 7 p.m. Nov. 25
▪ vs. SMU, 7 p.m. Nov. 30
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $18-$35. 331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Nov. 25-26: vs. Allen Americans
▪ Nov. 30, Dec. 2-3: vs. Alaska Aces
Art
Art Source Gallery:
▪ “A Bestiary,” works by Zella Bardsley. Through November.
▪ Work of ceramic artist Jerry Hendershot. Through December. First Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 with music by the JB Duo and wine by Indian Creek. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 1015 Main St., Boise. 331-3374, artsourcegallery.com.
Boise State Public Radio: Treasure Valley Artists’ Alliance presents “Celebrating Private Idaho.” Through Dec. 2. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 220 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. 345-7258, treasurevalleyartistsalliance.org.
BSU Visual Arts Center:
▪ “Square States and Moonscapes,” new paintings by Patrick Kikut. Through Dec. 5 in Gallery 1.
▪ Fall 2016 BFA Exhibition. Through Dec. 5 in Gallery 2. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Gallery 1: Liberal Arts Building, Room 170, 1874 University Drive. Gallery 2: Hemingway Western Studies Center, Room 110, 1819 University Drive. 426-3994, art.boisestate.edu/visualartscenter.
FrameWorks: Paintings by Cherry Woodbury. Through November. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle. 433-9705.
Gallery 601: “We are Family,” works by father and daughter Utah artists James Christensen and Cassandra Christensen Barney. Through Nov. 25. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 211 N. 10th St., Boise. 336-5899, gallery601.com.
Initial Point Gallery: Works by Kathleen Englund and Harold Ink. Through November. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Meridian City Hall, third floor, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 489-0422, meridiancity.org/mac.
Nampa Public Library: Water/Ways Smithsonian traveling exhibit features local water-related information. Through Dec. 3. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 215 12th Ave. S. 468-5807.
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center: Watercolor, silkscreen and acrylic by Brian Schreiner. Through November. Enter at S2 and the artist wall is past the coffee shop. 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise.
Stewart Gallery: “Paramnesia,” solo exhibition by Stephanie Wilde. Through Jan. 1, 2017. Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and by appointment. 2230 W. Main St., Boise. 433-0593, stewartgallery.com.
Sun Valley Center for the Arts: Big Idea Project and Exhibition, “Idaho Stories.” Through Jan. 6. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 191 5th St. E., Ketchum. (208) 726-9491, ext. 10; sunvalleycenter.org.
Touchmark Meadow Lake Village: Fall Art Show featuring works by Cherry Woodbury, Barbara Williams, Tim Murphy, Cindy Gillett and others. Through Dec. 9. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 4037 E. Clocktower Lane, Meridian. 888-2277.
Museums
Boise Art Museum:
▪ “Minidoka: Artist as Witness.” Through Jan. 15, 2017.
▪ “Laura Heit: Earth and Sky,: Through Feb. 19, 2017.
▪ “Modern and Contemporary Ceramics: Kay Hardy and Gregory Kaslo Collection.” Through March 19, 2017.
▪ “Tall Tales: Narratives from the Permanent Collection.” Through April 9, 2017.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 670 S. Julia Davis Drive. $6 general, $4 seniors, $3 grades 1-12 and full-time college. Free for ages 5 and younger and members. Donations on First Thursday. 345-8330, boiseartmuseum.org.
Attractions
Discovery Center of Idaho: “Matter Splatter,” daily demonstrations developed by Boise State University Material Sciences and Engineering students, field trips and themed birthday parties. Through May 22, 2017. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 131 Myrtle St., Boise. $10 general, $8 veterans and active duty military, $7 special Sunday pricing. Free for ages 2 and younger. 343-9895, dcidaho.org.
