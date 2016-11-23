Boise’s Gaston’s Bakery introduces its new breads

Freshly baked goods from Gaston’s Bakery are just about everywhere you look these days. The burgeoning Boise bakery has ramped up its production numbers in recent years. Now you can find crusty baguettes and flaky breakfast pastries at a multitude of restaurants, coffeehouses, farmers markets and grocery stores across the Treasure Valley.
Owner Mathieu Choux made a name for himself turning out rustic breads and patisserie goodies at Le Café de Paris, a retail bakery and bistro that he owned and operated on Capitol Boulevard from 2002 to 2014. He closed that spot to focus on the wholesale side of his business.
Gaston’s Bakery now also has a small retail shop at its commercial bakery. The bake shop, at 3651 W. Overland Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. (The bakery might even add some later holiday hours; check the Facebook page for updates.)
After some research and development, Choux recently introduced some new bread products, including crusty Basque-style loaves that are shaped like little drums thanks to the Dutch ovens they get baked in. The rustic bread is good and yeasty, and it picks up smoky notes from the cast iron.
“We’ve been working on it for a couple of months, trying to get it right,” Choux says.
But don’t expect to find the Basque bread everywhere. For now, the rustic loaves are just sold at Gaston’s retail shop and at both Boise Co-op locations (Boise and Meridian).
“We probably need to buy more Dutch ovens,” he says.
Choux also introduced some fougasse breads, which are little, oblong-shaped loaves (made with ciabatta dough) available in various flavors.
“We’ll start out doing three or four kinds and rotate them,” he says.
Flavors include Asiago cheese, sun-dried tomato and one with olive oil and sea salt.
These breads are available at the retail shop and on Saturdays at the Gaston’s booths at the Capital City Public Market and Boise Farmers Market in Downtown Boise. (Both markets run through Dec. 17.)
Choux also has been working on a new lineup of ancient grain breads — quinoa sour, buckwheat rye and more — which you can get at the retail shop, the Saturday markets and at both Boise Co-op locations.
The bakery will once again be turning out a gamut of seasonal breads through the end of the year, including cranberry focaccia, cranberry country-style bread, potato-chive bread and various pull-apart rolls that are ideal for the holiday dinner table.
Online: gastonsbakery.com; facebook.com/gastons-bakery.
Berryhill and Bacon featured in national magazine
Berryhill and Bacon, 121 N. 9th St., was featured in the November issue of FSR magazine, a national restaurant trade publication.
The article focuses on the flip concept that chef-owner John Berryhill introduced earlier this year when he combined the two restaurants in one spot. In other words, Bacon is a fast-casual concept during the day, and the eatery flips to fine dining at night.
As far as Berryhill can tell, no other restaurant in the country is doing exactly what he’s pulled off in Downtown Boise.
“I couldn’t find any other places on the internet that were doing true flip concepts like this,” he says.
“Each concept has different signage, its own crew and distinctly different menus.”
Find the article at fsrmagazine.com and search for “berryhill” or click here.
Check out the menus at berryhillbacon.com.
Rick’s Press Room to change name, owners
Rick’s Press Room Grill and Bar, at 130 E. Idaho St. in Meridian, will soon have a new name and new owners.
“As many who know us have understood, my wife Julie and I have always had a plan to own and operate our restaurant for no more that 10 years till our daughter Abbey went on to college,” Rick Valenzuela said in an email to the Idaho Statesman.
“Well, that time has come, and we are pleased to announce that we are turning over the reins of our location to our good friends for almost 20 years, Paul and Calleen Sitz, and their hand-picked chef Mark Neeley, who has also been a friend for almost 20 years.”
After Rick’s Press Room serves its last meal on New Year’s Eve, the eatery will become Pauley’s Bar Room.
Rick’s Press Room is one of six in Idaho to be featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” Valenzuela wrote.
“We sincerely thank all for the support we have had over the past years and will miss many of our restaurant family,” he wrote.
Get your wild Alaskan king salmon
George Meintel and Cynthia Wallesz, who own C&G’s Wild Alaska Salmon, spend the better part of the summer months fishing for salmon aboard their 36-foot gillnetter, Lofoten, in Petersburg, Alaska. The rest of the year they hang out in Boise and sell their blast-frozen fillets and packs of applewood-smoked salmon.
Even though the couple primarily catch sockeye and coho, they currently have a small stash of meaty king salmon fillets to sell, but it won’t last long.
“The king will probably be gone by the middle of December,” Wallesz says.
Visit them on Saturdays (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the Boise Farmers Market through Dec. 17.
Vacuum-sealed, one-pound packages of king salmon cost $16 a pound.
You can also score C&G’s sockeye and coho salmon at the Boise Co-op’s North End store, 888 W. Fort St. and pick up their smoked salmon at Smoky Davis, 3914 W. State St.
Online: candgs.com.
First Thursday at Boise Farmers Market
On Dec. 1, stop by the Boise Farmers Market’s indoor digs, 516 S. 8th St., from 5 to 9 p.m. for its “Winter’s Eve Celebration.” Here you will find a scaled-down version of the market, stylish holiday wreaths, cookies, chocolates, coffee and plenty of locally made wines and hard ciders to put you in the holiday spirit.
Boise High School’s art department is doing a pop-up gallery and there will be professional artists at the free event as well.
Online: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Statesman reporter Audrey Dutton contributed to this article. Submit restaurant news to scene@idahostatesman.com.
