Rowling talks about 'Fantastic Beasts' at New York screening

J.K. Rowling has dropped into New York City for a movie and a cause.
The British author was onstage at Carnegie Hall on Saturday night to introduce an advance screening of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." The movie will be released Nov. 18. It was adapted from Rowling's book of the same name.
The screening was a fundraiser for Lumos, a nonprofit foundation Rowling started a decade ago to help institutionalized children worldwide find families.
Rowling's voice was hoarse Saturday from her promotion in recent days of "Fantastic Beasts." She and Eddie Redmayne, the star of the movie, discussed Lumos and her script work.
