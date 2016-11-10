5 things to do this weekend in Boise

1. ‘Pray for Snow’
It’s time to bring on the winter season, but you can wear your shorts at 10 Barrel Brewing Co.’s annual Pray for Snow party. Festivities center in a parking lot at 11th and Bannock streets. Andy Frasco and the U.N. will rock on stage. You’ll find lots of swag and contests — best skier and snowboarder on the rail jam truck will receive $300 each. Sample the beer, including Pray for Snow Winter Ale and others, for $4 a pint. Cans of Cucumber Crush and a few other varieties are $3. There’s also a food tent.
2. Catch some dance
There are a couple of cool dance performances going on this weekend.
▪ At Ballet Idaho’s “NewDance, Upclose” new choreographer’s series, you’ll get a sneak peek at Daniel Ojeda’s upcoming work for the company’s Winter Repertory concert. It features original music from Boise composers Jeremy Stewart and Daniel Kerr. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Esther Performing Arts Academy Annex, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. $20 and $25. BalletIdaho.com.
▪ Innovative movement company Project Flux will perform in the moody “Contrappunto” installation currently at Ming Studios by Belgium-based Italian artist Giuseppe Licari. The translation for the title is “Counterpoint,” with Licari’s charred trees, smoke and eerie lighting. Led by choreographer Lydia Sakolsky-Basquill, the dancers will use structured improvisation to juxtapose the beauty of movement against a scene of natural desolation. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, Ming Studios, 420 S. 6th St., Boise. $25 at BrownPaperTickets.
3. Steelheads v. Adirondack Thunder
It’s sure to be a tight game as the Idaho Steelheads continue its series against the Adirondack Thunder, a team out of Glens Falls, N.Y. The Steelheads lost the first game of the series on Nov. 9 with a score of 6-3, but will be hot on the ice looking for payback. Games are at 7:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, at CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $18-$35. 331-8497, IdahoSteelheads.com.
4. See the Head Toad in Boise
Best known as the front man and singer-songwriter for Toad the Wet Sprocket, Glen Phillips will play an intimate show at the Sapphire Room as part of Boise country rocker Andy Byron’s Americana Music Series. Phillips will perform his solo singer/songwriter project, which he developed between the time Toad broke up in 1998 and then reunited in 2009. 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $25 and $35. AmericanaMusicSeries.net. Opening: Andy Byron, Lee Penn Sky.
WARNING: LEWD HUMOR AND PROFANITY
5. Sean Rouse
Veteran comedian Sean Rouse will do his best to offend nearly everyone and make you laugh along the way. He is best known as one of the stars of Comedy Central’s “Insomniac Tour,” which also featured well-known stand-up comedians Dave Attell and Greg Giraldo. Obscene and over the top, this is comedy sure to make you feel horrible inside for laughing. You can catch him at Liquid Laughs, 405 S. Idaho St., for headlining performances at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12 ($12) and Sunday, Nov. 13. ($10).
Comments