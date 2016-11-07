Kent State suspends star safety Nate Holley

Kent State has indefinitely suspended star senior safety Nate Holley following his arrest on kidnapping charges.
Portage County Sherriff Dave Doak said Holley was arrested on Friday. He posted $50,000 bond Monday and was given a court date.
Holley's suspension comes one day before the Golden Flashes host No. 14 Western Michigan. Holley is the team's leading tackler.
School spokesman Eric Mansfield confirmed the punishment, but did not provide any details about Holley's arrest.
"We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously," Mansfield said in an email sent to the Associated Press on Monday night. "He has been suspended from the team indefinitely."
Holley is the Golden Flashes' top defensive player, averaging 12.3 tackles per game. He leads the nation with 8.9 solo tackles per game.
Holley's twin brother, Nick, took over as Kent State's starting quarterback earlier this season following injuries to two other QBs.
