The Latest: No weapon found after commotion at Trump rally

10:45 p.m.
The Secret Service says there was no weapon involved in the commotion that briefly disrupted Donald Trump's rally in Reno, Nevada, and caused agents to hustle Trump from the stage.
The Republican nominee had been speaking to supporters for a while when a disturbance broke out in the crowd close to the podium. Two Secret Service agents quickly surrounded Trump, then hustled him off the stage.
In a statement, the Secret Service said a person in front of the stage had shouted "Gun!" but that no weapon was found after a search of the person and the immediate area. The person was apprehended, but officials did not identify the person or disclose whether he had been charged with a crime.
The Secret Service said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.
9:20 p.m.
Donald Trump was rushed off stage by the Secret Service during a rally in Nevada but returned within minutes.
The Republican nominee had been speaking to supporters in Reno for a while when a disturbance broke out in the crowd close to the podium.
Two Secret Service agents quickly surrounded Trump, then hustled him off stage.
The nature of the disturbance was unclear. But several security officials escorted a man out of the venue soon afterward.
Upon his return, Trump thanked the Secret Service.
He told the crowd: "Nobody said it was going to be easy for us. But we will never be stopped. Never ever be stopped."
9 p.m.
Donald Trump is accusing officials of wrongly keeping polling sites open late in Nevada's Clark Country in order to boost Democratic early-voting turnout.
There appears to be no evidence that is the case.
Trump is making a last-minute visit to the battleground state, drawing thousands of supporters to a rally at a Reno convention center.
Trump is also sounding confident about his chances in the state, despite a surge in early-voting by Democrats and Latinos that has Democrats feeling optimistic.
Trump says, "They didn't get the kind of vote that they needed to stop us on Tuesday."
Trump is also going after Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, calling him "Crazy Harry."
And he's continuing to mock his rival Hillary Clinton's star-studded get-out-the-vote events, saying that she needs to appear alongside celebrities or else nobody will attend her events.
8:45 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is wooing Pennsylvania voters with a free performance by pop star Katy Perry.
Clinton is telling a crowd gathered at Philadelphia's Mann Center that it's "all on the line" on Election Day.
She says, "I want you to say I voted for a better, fairer stronger America."
Perry took the stage to the song "Nasty." She has been a big supporter of Clinton throughout the presidential race and opened with her song "Roar," which has become an anthem for Clinton's campaign.
Perry says, "Tuesday's going to be fun, but Wednesday is going to be better."
5 p.m.
Tim Kaine says some employees at the FBI are "actively working" to support Republican Donald Trump and the agency has suffered a "massive blow" to its reputation.
The Democratic vice presidential nominee says in an interview with Fusion that the FBI had become a "leaky sieve" and some of its employees have improperly worked to leak information harmful to running mate Hillary Clinton.
FBI Director James Comey told Congress last week that the bureau is looking into newly uncovered Clinton emails. Comey's letter to lawmakers didn't say whether investigators are likely to turn up anything of note.
Kaine criticized Comey's decision, but said he does not think Comey is trying to influence the election. Instead, Kaine said some of Comey's politically motivated subordinates may have forced his hand.
3:30 p.m.
President Barack Obama is pushing back against Republican Sen. Pat Toomey's use of the Democrat's words in a campaign ad for his Senate race.
Obama responded Saturday to a Toomey campaign TV ad that shows Obama speaking outside the White House in 2013 and thanking Toomey for his courage in backing a gun control bill, despite its failure. The ad is running in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
In a statement to The Associated Press, Obama says courage is telling voters "where you stand on the tough issues." Obama also criticized Toomey for refusing to say whether he'll vote for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Toomey is working to win over moderate voters in his too-close-to-call race against Democrat Katie McGinty in Democratic-leaning Pennsylvania.
2:30 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is telling young people in a conference call with primary rival Bernie Sanders that it's "all hands on deck now."
She says millennials "will decide this election" and is urging them to vote. She's asking them to do phone banking in their dorm rooms and canvass neighborhoods in the final days.
Sanders said on the call that Clinton will bring the country together and the stakes are high for policy issues like climate change. He says "the future of the planet is at stake."
2 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is going prime-time on the eve of the election.
Her campaign says she'll do a two-minute national TV commercial Monday night, running during the NBC program "The Voice" and "Kevin Can Wait" on CBS.
Altogether, her campaign expects the ad to be seen by a combined audience of 20 million.
Earlier Saturday, her campaign debuted a battleground-state ad to run through Election Day in nearly a dozen states. It's set to the Katy Perry song, "Roar."
1:50 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is cutting a speech in South Florida short, after a sudden downpour. She told the soaked crowd, "You're a hardy bunch" and asked them to "vote for the future."
Clinton left the stage after speaking for seven minutes. The event is expected to be her last in Florida, where her campaign has been encouraged by high levels of early voting among Latinos. About 60 percent of the state is expected to cast ballots before the election Tuesday.
She's heading to Philadelphia, where she's hosting an event with pop star Katy Perry.
Also in Florida, her running mate, Tim Kaine, urged supporters to take advantage of the last day of early voting in the state.
He told a rally in Fort Myers that early voting helps Clinton decide where to spend time and money in the final days.
Melania Trump is back campaigning for her husband.
She joined him Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina, telling supporters the country needs a president who will keep the nation safe, lower taxes and bring back jobs.
Earlier this week, in Philadelphia, she delivered her first speech since the Republican National Convention.
She says she had so much fun she "decided to do it again."
1:15 p.m.
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Donald Trump's running mate, Mike Pence, have joined together in a sign of Republican unity.
They appeared at a rally Saturday in Wisconsin's most conservative county — a month after Ryan said he would no longer defend or campaign with Trump.
Both Pence and Ryan said it's time for Republicans to "come home" and vote for Trump. Pence heaped praise on Ryan, calling him a friend and great conservative leader.
Just days earlier, Pence refused to say whether he thought Ryan should be re-elected as speaker.
1 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is courting voters in a Haitian-American neighborhood of Miami.
She told cheering supporters holding Creole campaign signs that Haiti has been close to her heart for a long time. She urged them to get to the polls to vote.
Her husband helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for the country as a United Nations special envoy after the 2010 earthquake. Hillary Clinton visited multiple times as secretary of state and her family foundation has been involved with aid programs in the country.
Some Haitian-Americans question the success of the Clintons' relief efforts and blame them for some of Haiti's corruption.
Noon
Donald Trump is scheduling a last-minute stop in Minnesota as he tries to make inroads into traditional Democratic strongholds during the final frenzied days of the race.
Trump is also expected to campaign in Pennsylvania and Michigan, two other traditionally Democratic states.
Trump says, "We're going into what they used to call Democrat strongholds where we're now either tied or leading."
Minnesota hasn't cast its electoral votes for a Republican since 1972.
A Republican hasn't won Michigan or Pennsylvania since 1988.
11:50 a.m.
Hillary Clinton is stopping by an early voting location in Miami to encourage her supporters to cast their ballots as soon as possible.
The Democratic nominee visited the West Miami community center where Florida Sen. Marco Rubio voted earlier this week for himself and, he implied, Donald Trump.
Clinton was accompanied by singer and actor Jencarlos Canela, and Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin.
Columbian dancers were among the supporters who turned out to cheer Clinton.
She is making a final swing through Florida before Tuesday's election. A majority of voters in the state are expected to cast their ballots before Election Day.
10:40 a.m.
Donald Trump is bragging that he doesn't need celebrities like Jay Z to fill up arenas.
Trump tells a Tampa, Florida, rally that when it comes to drawing crowds, he does it the old-fashioned way, by appealing to supporters drawn to his message. He's contrasting his events with the star-studded rallies of Hillary Clinton in the final weekend before the election Tuesday.
10:30 a.m.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence says Hillary Clinton "personifies" the failed status quo.
The Indiana governor told a crowd of hundreds in Holland, Michigan, on Saturday morning that Donald Trump would push "commonsense conservative principles" if elected president. It is Pence's third consecutive day of campaigning in Michigan, which has not backed a Republican nominee in 28 years. Trump is hoping to change that Tuesday.
Pence is urging Republicans in conservative-leaning western Michigan to "come home" to the Republican candidate to keep Clinton from shaping the Supreme Court.
Pence is set to also campaign in Wisconsin and Virginia on Saturday.
