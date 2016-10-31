Here’s where you can party in the Treasure Valley on Halloween night

It was a big Halloween weekend, with people in costumes headed to rockin’ parties, spooky shows, demonic dancing, and there are plenty of more ways for adults to celebrate on actual All Hallows Eve.
So, here’s where you can party — and get scared — tonight:
▪ At The Haunted World in Caldwell, you’ll find 35 acres of the unearthly terrain filled with the terror of Vertigo’s Tunnel, Hacksaw Jim’s Stanky Cellar, Gristle’s haunted corn maze and the spooky asylum Skullvania, where “people check in and never check out.”
Dusk to midnight Monday, Oct. 31. Northside Boulevard and Idaho 20/26. $22 general, $23 for fast-track pass, free for ages 5 and younger. HauntedWorld.org.
▪ Get your chill on at the regular Karaoke Monday Night becomes “Scare”-eoke at Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. Main St., Boise. Wear you costumes and bring your best voice for a frightful evening of song starting at 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31.
▪ At Fatty’s Bar, upstairs at 800 W. Idaho St., Boise, you can dance to DJs spinning spooky tunes, drink specials, candy, no cover.
▪ Three Boise bands will dress up as other bands for scary-rocking tributes on Monday, Oct. 31, at Liquid Lounge, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. The Acrotamoans will pay tribute to Marilyn Manson, Nude Oil will do NOFX and Space Bar will come as Social Distortion. You’ll find cover tunes all night long, and costume contests with prizes at 11 p.m., midnight and 1 a.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. $3 cover. LiquidLounge.com.
▪ Freak out with the “Freaks and Fetish Masquerade Ball” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Rock out with Boise band Vindicata (formerly Half the World), see the “Dark Voyage Through Time” fashion show by Boise’s alternative boutique Subspace, watch a fire-show tribute to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” take part in the Halloween costume contest and more. $24. TicketWeb. BoiseHalloween.com.
▪ Get your chills puppet-style with HomeGrown Theatre’s fifth annual “Horrific Puppet Affair,” a cabaret of short, creepy tales by playwrights Heidi Kraay, Chad Ethan Shohet and others. 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Woodland Empire Ale Craft, 1114 W. Front St., Boise. $10 the door; 21 and older only.
▪ How about dinner out with costumes? Head to Ling and Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill, 3210 E. Louise Drive, Meridian, for lunch or dinner and drink specials. Wear your costume and get a $10 gift card for your next visit and enter the costume contests throughout the day and win other prizes. Bring the kids and they can trick-or-treat, too. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31.
▪ Bowling gets scary at 20th Century Lanes, 4712 W. State St., Boise, for a Service Industry Night Halloween. Those who helped the Treasure Valley celebrate all weekend long at local bars and restaurants can get four hours of unlimited bowling for $10.50 (includes shoe rental) on Monday, Oct. 31. The all-ages party includes costume contests throughout the night with prizes and glowing Cosmic Bowling from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
▪ The Boise Haunted Trolley Tour still has seats available for Monday, Oct. 31. The tour leaves from Joe’s Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Boise, at 8 p.m. You’ll visit local “haunted” spots and hear spooky tales. It’s $25 for 21 and older only (wine and sandwiches will be served). Buy tickets at BoiseTrolleyTours.com. If tours sell out, the company may offer a second, later tour.
▪ Wear your blue and orange and head to Linder Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze and get lost in its annual Boise State Bronco-themed maze “30 Years on the Blue.” You’ll also find a pumpkin patch, pony rides, a petting zoo, zipline course, mechanical bull rides and a climbing wall. If you want to get scared, hit the farm’s “Trail of Terror” and “Zombie Acres” for “2016 Zombie Quest: Journey Through the Corn.” You’ll travel through the maze while averting zombies until you reach the paintball area splatter the zombies. It gets scarier at dark. $13 additional.
5 to 9 p.m Monday, Oct. 31. 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Farm admission: $5 Friday-Saturday, $4 Monday, free for 3 and younger. Corn maze: $6 general, $3 children 4-11 additional. Half price for military families. LinderFarms.com.
Comments