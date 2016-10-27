Farmers markets wind down in Boise, Treasure Valley

Fall is here, winter is around the corner and Saturday, Oct. 29, is last call for some popular area outdoor markets. Enjoy local produce, specialty foods and other Idaho-crafted products one last time this weekend:
▪ Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Republic parking lot, 10th and Grove streets, Boise. 345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com. The market cozies up indoors starting Nov. 5 and becomes a winter destination at 8th and Fulton streets (516 S. 8th St.).
▪ Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 8th Street — Main to State streets, Boise. 345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com. After Saturday, the market continues outdoors through Dec. 17, but switches into holiday mode.
▪ Canyon County Co-op Summer Community Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1415 1st St. S., Nampa.
▪ Emmett Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blaser Park, N. Washington Avenue and W. Park Street, Emmett. 365-5269, emmettfarmersmarket.com.
▪ Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Longbranch parking lot, 13th and Front streets. 461-4807, nampafarmersmarket.com.
Michael Deeds
