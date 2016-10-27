Entertainment

October 27, 2016 7:47 PM

Farmers markets wind down in Boise, Treasure Valley

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Fall is here, winter is around the corner and Saturday, Oct. 29, is last call for some popular area outdoor markets. Enjoy local produce, specialty foods and other Idaho-crafted products one last time this weekend:

▪  Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Republic parking lot, 10th and Grove streets, Boise. 345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com. The market cozies up indoors starting Nov. 5 and becomes a winter destination at 8th and Fulton streets (516 S. 8th St.).

▪  Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 8th Street — Main to State streets, Boise. 345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com. After Saturday, the market continues outdoors through Dec. 17, but switches into holiday mode.

▪  Canyon County Co-op Summer Community Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1415 1st St. S., Nampa.

▪  Emmett Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blaser Park, N. Washington Avenue and W. Park Street, Emmett. 365-5269, emmettfarmersmarket.com.

▪  Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Longbranch parking lot, 13th and Front streets. 461-4807, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Michael Deeds

