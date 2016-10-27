Get spooked this Halloween at area bars, concert halls, theaters, mazes and more

Calling all goblins, ghosts and ghouls. Looking for a good party? We’ve got you covered this Halloween weekend.
At the bars
▪ At Hannah’s join the apocalyptic fun at “Zombie Prom” on Friday, Oct. 28, with zombie bowling and more fun starting at 7 p.m. (No cover) At 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, dress to the vampire teeth for the “Exotic Erotica Ball” ($5 cover). Both nights feature photos on the blood-red carpet, drink specials, costume contests, prizes and the Rocci Johnson Band 9 p.m. to close. 621 Main St., Boise. HumpinHannahs.com.
▪ Fatty’s Bar, 800 W. Idaho St., Boise, offers four nights of Halloween fun with DJs spinning spooky tunes, drink specials, fun themes and a costume contest. On Friday, Oct. 28, it’s “Fright Night of Fear” (no cover). On Saturday, Oct. 29, it’s “Dead Halloween” with go-go dancers, and a costume contest with prizes ($10 cover after 8 p.m.). On Sunday, Oct. 30, it’s a “Hip Hop Halloween Party” with rapper Chew Gums’ album release, and on Monday, Oct. 31, celebrate “All Hallows Eve” with candy and no cover.
▪ On Saturday, Oct. 29, head to 6th and Main streets for four times the party. One cover gets you into China Blue, Dirty Little Roddy’s, Amsterdam Lounge and Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill, 815 W. Ann Morrison Park (take Da Bus shuttle to Downtown). Each spot has its own themed party, drink specials and costume contests ($500 in prizes at each, too). At Tailgate, dress as “Zombie Sports Stars” (all-ages contest at 10 p.m.); At Roddy’s it’s “From Dusk to Dirty” (contest at 11 p.m.), Amsterdam’s goes “Down the Rabbit Hole” (contest at midnight), and dress for “Club Creep” at China Blue (contest at 1 a.m.). The $25 four-in-one wristband is available at each venue. BoisesBestBars.com.
▪ Check out “Freaky Fest 2016” at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, with headliners Israeli EDM artists Infected Mushroom, Boombox Cartel and others at the Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Tickets run $20 to $45 at Ticketfly.
▪ Three Boise bands will dress up as other bands for scary-rocking tributes on Monday, Oct. 31, at Liquid Lounge, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. The Acrotamoans will pay tribute to Marilyn Manson, Nude Oil will do NOFX and Space Bar will come as Social Distortion. You’ll find cover tunes all night long, and costume contests with prizes at 11 p.m., midnight and 1 a.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. $3 cover. LiquidLounge.com.
▪ Freak out with the “Freaks and Fetish Masquerade Ball” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Rock out with Boise band Vindicata (formerly Half the World), see the “Dark Voyage Through Time” fashion show by Boise’s alternative boutique Subspace, and a fire-show tribute to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” Halloween costume contest and more. $24. TicketWeb. BoiseHalloween.com.
Scary Shows
▪ Get your chills puppet-style with HomeGrown Theatre’s fifth annual “Horrific Puppet Affair,” a cabaret of short, creepy tales by playwrights Heidi Kraay, Chad Ethan Shohet and others. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Saturday, Oct. 29, and Monday, Oct. 31; 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Woodland Empire Ale Craft, 1114 W. Front St., Boise. $10 the door; 21 and older only.
▪ Do “The Time Warp” again with those lovable ghouls and transvestites in Stage Coach Theatre’s production of the camp classic “The Rocky Horror Show” at 8 and 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $20 by calling 342-2000 or at StagecoachTheatre.com. Virgin kits are available for purchase in the lobby.
▪ Get your “Thriller” fix this year with the 100-plus volunteer zombies who will be out in force to dance to Michael Jackson’s classic choreography for “Thrill the World Day.” The official performance is from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Boise Spectrum, 7709 W. Overland Road. Thrill the World Boise is part of an international simultaneous performance of the video. If you know the choreography (you can learn it here) and want to join in? — just dress up and show up. Free. ThrillTheWorldBoise.com.
▪ Boise Little Theater celebrates the spooky season with Steven Dietz’s “Dracula.” It tells the story of Bram Stoker’s classic novel that created the original vampire story, with Jim Lile as Dracula, and Erin Edwards as Lucy, pictured. It’s at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, BLT.TicketLeap.com.
▪ Boogie with the boogeymen (and women) at the “Fabulous Chancellors Halloween Ball.” Groove to the hits of the 1950s and ’60s from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Grand Ballroom at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $10 at Brown Paper Tickets. 21 and older only. Room packages available by calling 343-1871.
For Families
▪ Kids and families can play games and go trick-or-treating in special decorated rooms at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Free.
▪ Take the kids to the Old Idaho Penitentiary’s for “Frightened Felons Family Night,” on Friday, Oct. 28. (The adults-only night on Saturday, Oct. 29, is sold out.) The alcohol-free celebration goes from 7 to 11 p.m. with the haunted cell block, a “Thrill the World” performance and games. Food-truck fare, hot chocolate and coffee will be available. $12 for kids, $15 for adults at Brown Paper Tickets. 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. History.Idaho.gov.
▪ Little ghosts and goblins will find lots of fun at “Boo at the Zoo,” Zoo Boise’s annual Halloween party with the animals. There are costume contests for every age group, bounce houses, games, face painting and trick-or-treating with costumed characters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), 355 S. Julia Davis Drive, free with regular admission. ZooBoise.org.
▪ Dress your pooch to the nines and head to Meridian’s Storey Bark Park, 430 E. Watertower Lane, for the “Howl-O-Woof Pooch Parade and Costume Contest.” From 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, you can enter costume contests for best dog/owner combo, scariest, funniest, most creative and more. 489-0531. Free. MeridianCity.org.
▪ Kids of all ages can wear their costumes for the annual “Spooktacular Halloween Party” public skate from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Idaho Ice World, 7072 E. Eisenman Road. You can play games, win prizes, enter the costume contest and have a “terror-iffic” good time for just $5 (includes skate rental).
▪ Learn about Boise history, take a tour and trick or treat at the Boise Depot’s “Masquerade Open House” from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. Kids can wear their costumes. The trick-or-treat starts at 6:30 p.m. Sweet Pitkin’s Comfort Food will be on site.
▪ This year’s Boise State University music department “Halloween Spooktacular” takes you to “A Night At The Movies” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. The BSU orchestra will play popular themes from films of the past and present, with narration by actor and BSU Theatre Arts Professor Richard Klautsch. $7 for general, $5 for seniors, free for children, non-BSU students with ID, Boise State faculty, staff and students with ID. Proceeds benefit BSU music scholarships. MorrisonCenter.com.
Dia de los Muertos
▪ Celebrate the Day of the Dead, the Mexican tradition that honors people who have died, at the second annual Dia De Los Muertos at Cloverdale Cemetery, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise. From 1 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, you’ll find food and beverage trucks, local artisan crafters and other vendors, Mexican-style wrestling and musical acts.
▪ Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, also known as JUMP, 1000 Myrtle St., Boise, will host a Dia de los Muertos celebration. You’ll find authentic treats by the Mexican Consulate, altars created by area artists, face painting, Folklorico dance and more from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2. Free.
▪ The Friends of Jesus Urquides will hold its Dia de los Muertos celebration in memory of Urquides, a distinguished Mexican pioneer. It starts at the Jesus Urquides Memorial at Main and 1st streets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Then at 5 p.m., the event moves to the Pioneer Cemetery, 460 E. Warm Springs Ave., where you’ll hear stories of Boise’s Old Spanish Village and more. Free.
Mazes, haunts and more
▪ Wear your blue and orange and head to Linder Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze and get lost in its annual Boise State Bronco-themed maze “30 Years on the Blue.” You’ll also find a pumpkin patch, pony rides, a petting zoo, zipline course, mechanical bull rides and a climbing wall. If you want to get scared, hit the farm’s “Trail of Terror” and “Zombie Acres” for “2016 Zombie Quest: Journey Through the Corn.” You’ll travel through the maze while averting zombies until you reach the paintball area splatter the zombies. It gets scarier at dark. $13 additional.
Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; and 5 to 9 p.m Monday, Oct. 31. 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Farm admission: $5 Friday-Saturday, $4 Monday, free for 3 and younger. Corn maze: $6 general, $3 children 4-11 additional. Half price for military families. LinderFarms.com.
▪ Head to the Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival and get lost in Jimmy Fallon’s head with this year’s award-winning tribute to the Tonight Show host. You’ll have hay rides, a petting zoo, face painting, catch-and-release fish pond, bee-line zipline, corncob beach, the return of “The Creature” and more. And you won’t want to miss “Candy in the Corn” at 3 p.m. and “The Great Pumpkin Smash” finale from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. On the scary side, “The Field of Screams” will terrorize you from dark to 11 p.m. Haunted admission $19.75 additional.
4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. 1020 S. Rackham Way, Meridian. $8.75 weekdays, $11.75 weekends. Upgrades available. 922-5678, FarmsteadFestival.com.
▪ The Eagle Volunteer Fire Department turns Merrill Park into “The Haunted Woods,” a milelong trail filled with the thrills and chills of the season. It benefits the department’s Burn Out Fund.
6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 30, Reid Merrill Park, 637 E. Shore Drive, Eagle. $10 at the gate. EagleFire.org.
▪ At The Haunted World in Caldwell, you’ll find 35 acres of the unearthly terrain filled with the terror of Vertigo’s Tunnel, Hacksaw Jim’s Stanky Cellar, Gristle’s haunted corn maze and the spooky asylum Skullvania, where “people check in and never check out.”
Dusk to midnight Friday, Oct. 28, Saturday, Oct. 29, and dusk to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Northside Boulevard and Idaho 20/26. $22 general, $23 for fast-track pass, free for ages 5 and younger. HauntedWorld.org.
▪ The Boise Haunted Trolley Tour still has seats available for Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31. Tours leave from Joe’s Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Boise, at 8 p.m. You’ll visit local “haunted” spots and hear spooky tales. It’s $18 for 13 and older on Sunday; $25 for 21 and older only on Monday (wine and sandwiches will be served). Buy tickets at BoiseTrolleyTours.com. If tours sell out, the company may offer a second, later tour.
